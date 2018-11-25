Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key

A DRIVER IN Co Cork was found using a spoon instead of a key when stopped by gardaí.

Gardaí in Bandon stopped the vehicle at, in their words, a fork in the road because it had no tax or certificate of roadworthiness.

Source: Garda Traffic/Twitter

They then discovered the driver was using a spoon instead of a key.

The van was seized and the driver will appear in court in connection with the incident.

Seeing the lighter side of the situation, a garda spokesperson said: “You could cut the tension with a knife.”

