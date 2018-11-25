This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key

Yes, you read the correctly.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 5:57 PM
59 minutes ago 9,771 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359440

A DRIVER IN Co Cork was found using a spoon instead of a key when stopped by gardaí.

Gardaí in Bandon stopped the vehicle at, in their words, a fork in the road because it had no tax or certificate of roadworthiness.

car Source: Garda Traffic/Twitter

They then discovered the driver was using a spoon instead of a key.

The van was seized and the driver will appear in court in connection with the incident.

Seeing the lighter side of the situation, a garda spokesperson said: “You could cut the tension with a knife.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    53,463  32
    2
    		How many people believe underwear should not be discussed in a rape case? It's the week in numbers
    43,124  55
    3
    		John C Reilly: 'Irish citizenship? I am dead serious - I would love that to happen'
    40,629  18
    Fora
    1
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    160  0
    2
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    96  0
    The42
    1
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    41,987  100
    2
    		'Your health is more important than a game of football at the end of the day' - forced to retire at 20
    40,398  2
    3
    		Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    35,955  75
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Who Sang It: Girls Aloud or Sugababes?
    4,122  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: How much do you typically spend on shampoo?
    3,280  1
    3
    		What has Solange been up to since her last album?
    2,596  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    DRUGS
    Man charged after cannabis worth â¬600,000 seized in Louth
    Man charged after cannabis worth €600,000 seized in Louth
    Would you pay more for ethically sourced cocaine?
    Cannabis worth €600,000 seized in crackdown on crime on Louth
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    Civil Defence volunteers receive drone licenses, will help find missing people
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie