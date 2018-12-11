This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should drivers who can't produce their licence after being pulled over face fines?

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is proposing drivers should be fined in such instances.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 8:31 AM
52 minutes ago 7,745 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387392
Image: Shutterstock/MIA Studio
Image: Shutterstock/MIA Studio

DRIVERS WHO ARE pulled over and do not have their driving licence to hand will be hit with automatic penalty points and an €80 fine, under proposals being tabled by Minister for Transport Shane Ross, the Irish Times has reported. 

Currently, gardaí can allow motorists to present at a station with their licence if they are without it when they are stopped. 

The proposals will be brought to Cabinet later today. 

So, today we want to know: Should drivers who can’t produce their licence after being pulled over face fines?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    76,927  21
    2
    		Theresa May defers 'crucial vote' on Brexit deal
    36,764  93
    3
    		International developers reveal plans to build 3,000 apartments for rent across Dublin
    34,962  86
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    263  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    216  0
    3
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    69  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    28,923  7
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    23,850  25
    3
    		'There is a fear in the unknown...I’m going in as head coach, something I’ve never done before'
    18,815  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We should cut Jack Fincham some slack for his comments about Dani in that 'secret' recording from the pub
    16,372  1
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden choreographed their sex scene to feel like a dance
    7,288  0
    3
    		Here's why it doesn't make sense that Nick Cannon's calling out homophobic celebs on Twitter to defend Kevin Hart
    4,809  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    EU
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated
    Opinion: There are some striking similarities between Irish independence and Brexit
    FRANCE
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    'For us, this is nonsense': Yellow vest protesters slam Macron's 'crumbs' speech
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    LEO VARADKAR
    Simon Coveney: 'Renegotiating a deal that took two years to agree on doesn't seem realistic'
    Simon Coveney: 'Renegotiating a deal that took two years to agree on doesn't seem realistic'
    Taoiseach says abortion services may not be available in every hospital in January
    Theresa May in final bid to win support ahead of tomorrow's vote

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie