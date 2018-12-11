Poll: Should drivers who can't produce their licence after being pulled over face fines?

DRIVERS WHO ARE pulled over and do not have their driving licence to hand will be hit with automatic penalty points and an €80 fine, under proposals being tabled by Minister for Transport Shane Ross, the Irish Times has reported.

Currently, gardaí can allow motorists to present at a station with their licence if they are without it when they are stopped.

The proposals will be brought to Cabinet later today.

