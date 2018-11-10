This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Gardaí in Drogheda probe five separate violent incidents over six hour period

Three of the six incidents took place in the Cement road area of the town.

By Elaine Keogh Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 12:05 PM
The start of Cement Road in Drogheda.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA are investigating five separate incidents, including two petrol bomb attacks, in a six hour period between Thursday night and Friday morning.

They are also aware of another incident where an 18-year-old was assaulted with a weapon believed to be a hatchet.  

Three of the six incidents took place in the Cement Road area of the town.

All took place between 11.15pm Thursday and approximately 5.20am Friday.

Gardaí confirmed that the first incident involved what appears to be a petrol bomb which was thrown at a house in the Termon Abbey area.

There were no injuries in this incident and minor damage was caused to the property.

Less than 15 minutes later at 11:29pm, Gardaí received reports that a man had entered a halting site in the Cement Road area allegedly carrying a firearm.

Gardaí went to the location but nothing was found and no one was injured.

Two and a half hours later, at approximately 2am, officers received reports of another apparent petrol bomb incident on a roadway in a residential area of Cement Road. Damage was caused to the roadway but no injuries were sustained.

A short time later gardaí attended the scene of a car on fire in the St. Laurence’s Park area of Drogheda; it has since been taken for a technical examination.

Another car fire was reported in the St Laurence’s Drive area at approximately 5.20am, that vehicle will also be technically examined.

Gardaí are also aware of an apparent assault on an 18-year-old man with a hatchet in the Cement Road area of the town at around 5pm on Friday.  

It is understood he was struck on the head and needed stitches.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to any of the incidents and investigations are ongoing.

