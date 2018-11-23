Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault

THREE MEN HAVE appeared before Drogheda District Court charged in relation to an alleged incident in the Moneymore Estate, Drogheda on 11 November this year.

The men are accused of assaulting another man and causing him harm on 11 November at Moneymore, Drogheda.

The men are also accused of falsely imprisoning the man.

The three men are Josh Boylan (23) of Moneymore, Drogheda; Dean Thornton (21) of Moneymore, Drogheda and John James McGahon (18) of Hawthorn Close, Laurences Park, Drogheda.

Each of the accused face two identical charges. Judge John Coughlan heard they made no reply when charged by Drogheda gardaí.

In each case, the accused consented to being remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday 27 November.

Gardaí are to be given 48 hours notice of any bail application.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing.