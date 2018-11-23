This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault

The men were in court over an alleged incident earlier this month.

By Elaine Keogh Friday 23 Nov 2018, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,194 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4356707
Image: Garreth MacNamee/TheJournal.ie
Image: Garreth MacNamee/TheJournal.ie

THREE MEN HAVE appeared before Drogheda District Court charged in relation to an alleged incident in the Moneymore Estate, Drogheda on 11 November this year.

The men are accused of assaulting another man and causing him harm on 11 November at Moneymore, Drogheda.

The men are also accused of falsely imprisoning the man.

The three men are Josh Boylan (23) of Moneymore, Drogheda; Dean Thornton (21) of Moneymore, Drogheda and John James McGahon (18) of Hawthorn Close, Laurences Park, Drogheda.

Each of the accused face two identical charges. Judge John Coughlan heard they made no reply when charged by Drogheda gardaí.

In each case, the accused consented to being remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday 27 November.

Gardaí are to be given 48 hours notice of any bail application.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

