This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí in Cork arrest two men and seize €180k of drugs in planned raid

The men can be held for up to seven days.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 2:11 PM
58 minutes ago 2,735 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4333067
The entrance to the Maulbaun estate.
Image: Google Maps
The entrance to the Maulbaun estate.
The entrance to the Maulbaun estate.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN CORK have have arrested two men after they seized drugs worth around €180,000.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a planned search of two houses at Maulbaun Estate, Passage West, Cork at 11pm. last night.

During the course of the search a quantity of cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine was seized along with some cash.

The two men aged mid 50s and late 40s, were arrested at scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork. They can be held for up to seven days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		France grounds Ryanair plane to force €525,000 subsidy repayment
    42,714  26
    2
    		How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    39,074  21
    3
    		Flooding in parts of the country following day of heavy rain, but downpours to ease later tonight
    38,731  23
    Fora
    1
    		Zara's owner is shuttering an Irish operation used to handle over €1 billion in global online sales
    810  0
    2
    		Award-winning Cork startup Thalman Health is headed for liquidation
    538  0
    3
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    4  0
    The42
    1
    		James McClean issues statement to Stoke City supporters
    37,088  49
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    27,999  16
    3
    		Read invites England to 'do what they like' after Eddie Jones' Spice Girls jibe
    20,446  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Men, please don't propose to your girlfriend if it involves stealing the limelight from her
    6,296  10
    2
    		Ashton Kutcher calls for gun control after revealing he celebrated his birthday at the Borderline Bar
    3,889  1
    3
    		Michelle Obama's advice on female friendship is really worth considering
    3,806  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    Florida is on the verge of another election recount; Trump calls it 'a disgrace'
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    HIGH COURT
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie