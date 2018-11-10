Gardaí in Cork arrest two men and seize €180k of drugs in planned raid

GARDAÍ IN CORK have have arrested two men after they seized drugs worth around €180,000.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a planned search of two houses at Maulbaun Estate, Passage West, Cork at 11pm. last night.

During the course of the search a quantity of cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine was seized along with some cash.

The two men aged mid 50s and late 40s, were arrested at scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork. They can be held for up to seven days.