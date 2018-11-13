Drugs worth €570,000 seized after gardaí stop woman in Dublin

DRUGS WORTH €570,000 have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

A 34-year-old woman was stopped in the Dublin 7 area yesterday afternoon, as part of an ongoing investigation by the North Central Divisional Drugs Unit at Store Street Garda Station into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north inner city.

During the course of a search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €20,000 and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of up to €22,000 (pending analysis) were seized.

The seized drugs Source: Garda Press Office

In a follow-up operation, a search was conducted at a flat on the North Circular Road in Dublin.

Cannabis, methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of up to €528,000 (pending analysis) was seized. Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

The three people who were arrested are currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.