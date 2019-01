Sure, didn't the big lad himself pause for a pint?

YOU MIGHT HAVE noticed but it’s January.

It’s the time of year people give up things and take things up. Recently, Dry January has become a thing – abstaining from alcohol for the whole month of January to somehow cleanse you of that mountain of stout you drank in December.

Many people are doing it – many don’t care.

So, this evening we want to know: Are you doing Dry January this year?