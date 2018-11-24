All Dublin Airport flights suspended due to radar system issue

DUBLIN AIRPORT’S RADAR system is down, meaning flights can’t take off or land.

Flights due to land in and fly out of Dublin Airport have been suspended, the airport said, and passengers are being told their flights could be delayed by up to two hours.

“An issue with the Irish Aviation Authority radar system at Dublin Airport means that flight operations have had to be temporarily suspended,” Dublin Airport said on Twitter.

“We will continue to keep passengers updated with information via our social media channels and on our website.”

The Irish Aviation Authority has been contacted for comment.