Thursday 3 January, 2019
'I'm going to fish all over the world - that's my dream': Darndale kids on learning angling skills at the Cavan lakes

We went along with a youth group and some members of Inland Fisheries Ireland to see why these trips are important.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

OPERATING SINCE 1995 the Dublin Angling Initiative has been engaging with young people since its inception, taking them out to fishing spots across the country and teaching them about fishing.

We went along with one outing to Lough Ramor in Co Cavan with the Sphere 17 youth group from Darndale in North Dublin.

Rory Keatinge of Inland Fisheries Ireland, who runs the programme, says it’s essential young people in Ireland learn to care for their natural environment. 

“These are the next generation of water keepers, fishery stewards,” he said. “People who are going to be looking after the resource in years to come.”

If we don’t look after the kids now, there’s going to be no one to follow us on.

Youth worker Siobh McGrane of Sphere 17 said the pastime can also provide a boost to good mental health. 

“There’s such a huge contrast from where they come from,” she said. “They do get to have some quiet time… you get to be on your own with them and have chats. There’s some really good work that gets done and it gives a great sense of calm.”

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

