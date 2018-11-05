This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas

The city will be lit up with Christmas lights on city streets and building projections between sunset and 2am each night.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Nov 2018, 9:07 AM
2 hours ago 9,784 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323075
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TWELVE SITES AROUND Dublin will be lit up and illuminated for 30 nights during December and January, as the council takes a new approach to its Christmas lighting this year. 

The city will be lit up with Christmas lights on city streets and building projections between sunset and 2am each night. 

Projections are planned for a number of buildings including City Hall, Liberty Hall, the Civic Offices, the Mansion House and the Custom House. 

In addition, new seasonal lighting will be installed at locations including Samuel Beckett Bridge, Millennium Bridge and Parliament Street. 

The concept, Winter Lights Dublin City, will be eco-friendly as the technology for some of the projections will use lights that consume 80% less power than their traditional predecessors. 

A total of 157,800 low power LEDs and 15,780 metres of cable will be used to illuminate the project. 

Plans for one of the bridges calls for 15 million colour combinations with the whole installation using less electric power than a domestic iron or 10 household light bulbs. 

“Making this Christmas season magical and memorable in Dublin City is one of our top priorities at this time of year,” Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring said.

“Winter Lights Dublin City is not just one event, but will take place citywide during the festival season. This means that everyone can shop, dine, meet friends and family and experience the lights and projections and make Christmas in Dublin magical and memorable for everyone.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    37,399  8
    2
    		Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    36,227  0
    3
    		Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    33,322  52
    Fora
    1
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    132  0
    2
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, FAI Cup final
    27,391  18
    2
    		53 scores and 90 minutes of action as Ballygunner defeat Ballyea in Munster club hurling thriller
    19,836  6
    3
    		'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    17,961  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    8,995  5
    2
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    5,610  4
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2008?
    4,963  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Teenager suffers knife wounds to face during altercation in Dublin
    'Was your Snapchat worth it?': Emergency brakes used by Luas drivers 550 times this year
    ITALY
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie