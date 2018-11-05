Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas

TWELVE SITES AROUND Dublin will be lit up and illuminated for 30 nights during December and January, as the council takes a new approach to its Christmas lighting this year.

The city will be lit up with Christmas lights on city streets and building projections between sunset and 2am each night.

Projections are planned for a number of buildings including City Hall, Liberty Hall, the Civic Offices, the Mansion House and the Custom House.

In addition, new seasonal lighting will be installed at locations including Samuel Beckett Bridge, Millennium Bridge and Parliament Street.

The concept, Winter Lights Dublin City, will be eco-friendly as the technology for some of the projections will use lights that consume 80% less power than their traditional predecessors.

A total of 157,800 low power LEDs and 15,780 metres of cable will be used to illuminate the project.

Plans for one of the bridges calls for 15 million colour combinations with the whole installation using less electric power than a domestic iron or 10 household light bulbs.

“Making this Christmas season magical and memorable in Dublin City is one of our top priorities at this time of year,” Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring said.

“Winter Lights Dublin City is not just one event, but will take place citywide during the festival season. This means that everyone can shop, dine, meet friends and family and experience the lights and projections and make Christmas in Dublin magical and memorable for everyone.”