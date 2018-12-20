Here are Irish film critics' top movies of the year

IRISH FILMS ROSIE, Michael Inside and Black 47 have come out on top in this year’s Dublin Film Critics Circle awards.

This is the 12th year that the Dublin Film Critics Circle has given the nod to its favourite films of the year, and this year TheJournal.ie was included for the first time among the judges.

As proof of what a great year for film it’s been, the group longlisted some 45 films for Best Film. American Animals, First Reformed, Widows, Zama, and Sorry to Bother You were hugely popular but were pipped at the post.

Of the international films, A Star is Born was a clear favourite. While Roma missed out on the top 10, its director Alfonso Cuarón was named Best Director. Second-placed Cold War also polled strongly in the Best Film category.

2018′s biggest landslide victory was Linus Sandgren for his cinematography on the Damien Chazelle-directed First Man.

Rosie was named Best Irish Feature Film, just inching past Michael Inside. The star of the latter movie, Dafhyd Flynn, was named Breakthrough Artist.

Other nominees shortlisted for that award included Boots Riley (director of Sorry to Bother You), Cynthia Erivo (actor in Widows), Charlie Plummer (actor in Lean on Pete), and Millicent Simmons (actor in A Quiet Place).

Here are the winning films in full:

Best Film

A Star is Born Cold War Lady Bird You Were Never Really Here Loveless/ A Quiet Place BlacKKKlansman Leave No Trace Shoplifters First Man The Rider/Mandy

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War Damien Chazelle, First Man Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman Debra Granik, Leave No Trace Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Actress

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird Toni Collette, Hereditary Sarah Greene, Rosie Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Viola Davis, Widows Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water/ Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Charlize Theron, Tully

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Leave No Trace Xavier Legrand, Custody Dan Kokotajlo, Apostasy Paweł Pawlikowski, Janusz Głowacki, Cold War

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread Ben Foster, Leave No Trace John David Washington, BlacKKKlansman Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody Ethan Hawke, First Reformed Marcello Fonte, Dogman Brady Jandreau, The Rider Nakhane Touré, The Wound

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren, First Man Alfonso Cuarón, Roma Łukasz Żal, Cold War Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water Benjamin Loeb, Mandy Joe Anderson, The Old Man and the Gun Benoît Debie, Climax Ashley Connor, The Miseducation of Cameron Post Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria Norm Li, Never Steady, Never Still

Best Documentary

Three Identical Strangers Katie The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid Whitney Filmworker Studio 54 Free Solo McQueen Cambodian Spring I, Dolours

Best Irish Film

Rosie Michael Inside Black 47 The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid The Little Stranger The Breadwinner Making the Grade Kissing Candice Katie The Image You Missed

Breakthrough Artist

Dafhyd Flynn, Michael Inside

This year’s DFCC panel included: Aedín Gormley, Áine O’Connor, Aoife Barry, Ben O’Reilly, Brian Lloyd, Brogen Hayes, Cara O’Doherty, Chris Wasser, Ciaran Carty, Daniel Anderson, Darren Mooney, David Turpin, Declan Burke, Deirdre Molumby, Donald Clarke, Esther McCarthy, Gavin Burke, Graham Day, Hilary White, Jason Coyle, Joe Griffin, John Maguire, Kevin Fennell.

This year, the DFCC acknowledged the recent death of film critic, author and artist Stephen Coffey, a member of the circle.