Thursday 20 December, 2018
Here are Irish film critics' top movies of the year

Irish films Michael Inside and Rosie came out tops, while A Star Is Born was crowned the top international film.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 3:12 PM
53 minutes ago 3,552 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4407847
A scene from Rosie
A scene from Rosie
A scene from Rosie

IRISH FILMS ROSIE, Michael Inside and Black 47 have come out on top in this year’s Dublin Film Critics Circle awards.

This is the 12th year that the Dublin Film Critics Circle has given the nod to its favourite films of the year, and this year TheJournal.ie was included for the first time among the judges.

As proof of what a great year for film it’s been, the group longlisted some 45 films for Best Film. American Animals, First Reformed, Widows, Zama, and Sorry to Bother You were hugely popular but were pipped at the post.

Of the international films, A Star is Born was a clear favourite. While Roma missed out on the top 10, its director Alfonso Cuarón was named Best Director. Second-placed Cold War also polled strongly in the Best Film category.

2018′s biggest landslide victory was Linus Sandgren for his cinematography on the Damien Chazelle-directed First Man.

Rosie was named Best Irish Feature Film, just inching past Michael Inside. The star of the latter movie, Dafhyd Flynn, was named Breakthrough Artist.

Other nominees shortlisted for that award included Boots Riley (director of Sorry to Bother You), Cynthia Erivo (actor in Widows), Charlie Plummer (actor in Lean on Pete), and Millicent Simmons (actor in A Quiet Place).

Here are the winning films in full:

Best Film

  1. A Star is Born
  2. Cold War
  3. Lady Bird
  4. You Were Never Really Here
  5. Loveless/ A Quiet Place
  6. BlacKKKlansman
  7. Leave No Trace
  8. Shoplifters
  9. First Man
  10. The Rider/Mandy

Best Director 

  1. Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  2. Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
  3. Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
  4. Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
  5. Damien Chazelle, First Man
  6. Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  7. Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters
  8. Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman
  9. Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
  10. Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

 Best Actress

  1. Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
  2. Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  3. Toni Collette, Hereditary
  4. Sarah Greene, Rosie
  5. Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  6. Viola Davis, Widows
  7. Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
  8. Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread
  9. Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water/ Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
  10. Charlize Theron, Tully

Best Screenplay

  1. Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  2. Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  3. Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
  4. Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  5. Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
  6. Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman
  7. Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Leave No Trace
  8. Xavier Legrand, Custody
  9. Dan Kokotajlo, Apostasy
  10. Paweł Pawlikowski, Janusz Głowacki, Cold War

Best Actor

  1. Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
  2. Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
  3. Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
  4. Ben Foster, Leave No Trace
  5. John David Washington, BlacKKKlansman
  6. Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
  7. Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
  8. Marcello Fonte, Dogman
  9. Brady Jandreau, The Rider
  10. Nakhane Touré, The Wound

Best Cinematography

  1. Linus Sandgren, First Man
  2. Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  3. Łukasz Żal, Cold War
  4. Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
  5. Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
  6. Joe Anderson, The Old Man and the Gun
  7. Benoît Debie, Climax
  8. Ashley Connor, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
  9. Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
  10. Norm Li, Never Steady, Never Still

Best Documentary 

  1. Three Identical Strangers
  2. Katie
  3. The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
  4. Whitney
  5. Filmworker
  6. Studio 54
  7. Free Solo
  8. McQueen
  9. Cambodian Spring
  10. I, Dolours

Best Irish Film

  1. Rosie
  2. Michael Inside
  3. Black 47
  4. The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
  5. The Little Stranger
  6. The Breadwinner
  7. Making the Grade
  8. Kissing Candice
  9. Katie
  10. The Image You Missed

Breakthrough Artist

  • Dafhyd Flynn, Michael Inside

 This year’s DFCC panel included: Aedín Gormley, Áine O’Connor, Aoife Barry, Ben O’Reilly, Brian Lloyd, Brogen Hayes, Cara O’Doherty, Chris Wasser, Ciaran Carty, Daniel Anderson, Darren Mooney, David Turpin, Declan Burke, Deirdre Molumby, Donald Clarke, Esther McCarthy, Gavin Burke, Graham Day, Hilary White, Jason Coyle, Joe Griffin, John Maguire, Kevin Fennell.

This year, the DFCC acknowledged the recent death of film critic, author and artist Stephen Coffey, a member of the circle.

