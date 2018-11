A fire engine close to the scene on Hardwicke Street earlier on tonight. Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE were called to a scene in the north inner city this evening, after reports of a flat on fire.

The incident took place on Hardwicke Street, and DFB sent three pumps to the scene.

Those inside managed to escape the flat prior to the arrival of the fire brigade.

A section of the road was closed off as units attended the scene.

No injuries were reported.