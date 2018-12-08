This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air

The book combines landmarks and landscapes from both city and county.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
45 minutes ago 3,537 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4380050

Sandymount looking North An aerial shot of Sandymount Source: Dennis Horgan

CROKE PARK, TRINITY College Dublin, the Samuel Beckett Bridge – these are all recognisable Dublin landmarks. 

Those, along with a number of other iconic Dublin locations, have been captured from the sky by a Cork photographer. 

Ever since his youth, aerial photographer Dennis Horgan has been photographing his native county and his love of aviation last year combined into a new book, Cork from the Air.

Following the Cork project, Horgan set upon the task of capturing Dublin, as is seen in his new book, Dublin from the Air. 

Trinity College Trinity College Dublin Source: Dennis Horgan

54 S Beckett Bridge Samuel Beckett Bridge Source: Dennis Horgan

59 Dublin Port looking west Dublin Port Source: Dennis Horgan

But why Dublin? Well, Horgan said it was the next obvious choice. 

“It’s the biggest city and it’s the next obvious project for it. I have a good few clients in Dublin and one of them is Dublin Port, I do a lot of photography for them. I kind of said to them, ‘Why don’t we do this?’” Horgan said. 

In all, it took 18 months and 16 flights, which were flown by the National Flight Centre crew, to capture all the photographs needed for the book. 

“We had to do it when the weather was right and there were lots of times that we couldn’t do it because the weather was wrong, so it took a while. The weather is always the problem,” Horgan said. 

136 Government Buildings (1) Government Buildings Source: Dennis Horgan

Croke Park Croke Park Source: Dennis Horgan

Version 2 Howth Head Source: Dennis Horgan

It wasn’t just the weather that proved an issue at times, the density of Dublin also came into the equation. 

“It’s a lovely county, but it’s not as big as Cork is in terms of the land size. You can fly Dublin from the north to the south in about 15 minutes,” he said. 

“There are so many buildings in the middle of Dublin, Kilmainham Goal is very near the Royal Hospital in terms of flying. So, it’s a bit hectic when you’re doing it. Cork is much easier because things are much further apart.” 

Despite minor obstacles, Horgan has complied a book full of spectacular aerial shots of Dublin. 

Dublin from the Air is available to purchase at www.dublinfromtheair.com.

