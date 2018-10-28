This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's gun crime: '€500 for one that shoots or you can rent one that doesn't for €200'

There has been a sharp increase in the number of people using this service, according to security sources and local representatives.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
29 minutes ago 1,731 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303529
The type of gun rented out to criminals.
Image: Garda Press
The type of gun rented out to criminals.
The type of gun rented out to criminals.
Image: Garda Press

DRUG DEALERS ARE now renting guns in Dublin as a cheaper way to intimidate people in the capital, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Young men across the county – but especially in west Dublin – are now renting small, unloaded firearms for a period of time before returning them to their owners. 

There has been a sharp increase in the number of people using this service, according to security sources and local representatives. 

Many young drug dealers do not want to own a weapon as it heighteng the risk of their home being searched and the gun found. 

Instead, well-known firearm providers in Ballyfermot, Ronanstown and Clondalkin are allowing people to take the guns for a week for a fee of around €200. The weapon is then returned to the owner, cleaned, and ready to be used again.

According to well-placed sources, renting a gun makes more sense for very low-level drug dealers. 

In most cases, these weapons are used for intimidation purposes, particularly in debt collecting scenarios. 

Gardaí are aware of the practice but their focus is on stopping the guns coming into the country, as well as seizing the ones that are in use. 

Most of the firearms are transported along with drug shipments and are then brought to safehouses where they are cleaned before being moved to their destination.

The majority of the guns in Ireland’s criminal scene are small firearms such as snub-nosed revolvers and other handguns.

Stand-off

Last week, TheJournal.ie attended the scene of an armed stand-off in Ronanstown, west Dublin, where convicted rapist Stephen Doherty had barricaded himself in his home with a gun. 

At the police cordon, a young mother told us that gun crime in the area was spiralling out of control. A week prior to the stand-off, a 30-year-old man was shot around 500 metres from where the latest incident occurred. The woman told us: 

They’re selling them like sweets. All the young fellas want to have them. A few hundred bob. No problem. Animals.

In many cases, the guns for rent are either kept on wasteland or are hidden in areas where large scale dumping occurs.

Chair of Dublin City Council’s Joint Policing Committee, Daithí De Róiste, said that he is concerned with the growing trend and has heard of it happening in his community in Ballyfermot. 

He has spoken with concerned locals who fear that the firearms are becoming too easily accessible.

He told TheJournal.ie: “I’m not saying this an epidemic or anything like that and I don’t want to scaremonger but I also have to be realistic. This is happening. There’s ways of getting guns very easily in Dublin – especially around certain areas that have a higher crime rate. 

“I’ve heard the going rate is €500 for a gun that actually shoots. I say this because I’ve heard from a number of people about lads going down and renting guns for less than that. The gardaí around my area are doing a brilliant job with what they have and they can only deal with what’s in front of them.

“Renting the guns seems to be the new thing for the young lads who can’t afford to buy one. It’s obviously something that needs to be tackled.”

In 2006, gardaí introduced a two-month amnesty for weapons. In that period over 220 guns were surrendered to gardaí. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		AS IT HAPPENED: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    100,231  129
    2
    		Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    74,085  0
    3
    		Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    52,439  98
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    243  0
    2
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    176  0
    3
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    41,322  10
    2
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    29,373  44
    3
    		Scannell the hero as last-gasp penalty sees Munster pull off stunning comeback win
    25,031  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    5,141  0
    2
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    4,723  2
    3
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,673  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    OPINION
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    From the garden: How to make your own tangy kimchi at home
    Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    ELECTION
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    Here's your guide to voting in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum
    Here's what the presidential candidates think about Trump, Brexit and the Eighth Amendment
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie