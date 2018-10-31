Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight

Fire spread out across the city as of 9pm tonight Source: Dublin Fire Brigade via Google Maps

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has dealt with a number of call outs today as units across the city contend with a large number of blazes as a result of Halloween.

On what is always one of the busiest days of the year for the force, fire officers have been dealing with bonfires as well as other Halloween-related and non Halloween-related incidents.

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn in Dublin were called out earlier this evening to a bonfire in the south city centre.

The firefighters in Dolphins Barn also worked with An Garda Síochána earlier today to extinguish a bonfire which was lit up on a road.

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade in Balbriggan were called in after builders’ waste caught fire.

With the day that’s in it, local residents headed down with a box of cupcakes for the firefighters.

A crew from Kilbarrack responded to an incident in which waste was set on fire in bushes in Santry.

The fire was subsequently prevented from spreading to the surrounding trees.

Kilbarrack's crew have extinguished rubbish on fire in #Donaghmede. Grass can take up to 18 months to recover after a fire. Aerosols and household rubbish were found in the fire. #DFBLive pic.twitter.com/QDxHRXMgUL — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

There have been numerous other incidents Halloween related and non-Halloween related spread out across Dublin city, including in Kilbarrack, Rathgar, Whitehall and Mountjoy Square.

For the second year, Dublin Fire Brigade has a live interactive Google Map to track all Halloween-related incidents reported to 999 today.

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a range of advice for citizens tonight.

It has urged residents not to leave their bin out on the streets tonight if they have a bin collection day tomorrow.

“They have a nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on Halloween,” DFB tweeted.

Is it your bin collection day tomorrow? Try not leave your bin out tonight. They have nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on #Halloween. Don't give the arsonists the opportunity. #DFBLive pic.twitter.com/KZZORtAbt1 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

It also issued a reminder that any number of items could have been thrown into bonfires, including gas cylinders, aerosols and fireworks.

“Keep clear, there is no safe distance,” it said.

It has warned people not to report Halloween bonfires or any fires via Twitter or social media tonight, or any night, as it will not receive a response.

999 or 112 is the only way to report a fire or emergency correctly.

Furthermore, people have been urged to choose LED alternatives if they are using candles tonight to celebrate Halloween.

“They are cheap, safe and reusable,” DFB said.

“If you are using tradition tea lights, keep them away from furniture, decorations and costumes, and extinguish them before leaving the room.”

Fireworks

Earlier this week, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan warned the public about the dangers of fireworks and serious penalties associated with the misuse of illegal fireworks.

He urged the public to attend community events run by professional operators, who have the necessary skills and competence to hold displays in safe locations.

“Over Halloween and at other festivities, fireworks are often used as part of the celebrations,” Flanagan said.

Fireworks in the wrong hands can be extremely dangerous and their effects can have life-altering consequences. Members of the public should not handle them. Children often get firework-related injuries and tragically, some are scarred for life.

Speaking of the offences associated with the use of illegal fireworks, the Minister referred to the criminal penalties that apply.

“People need to be aware that if you use fireworks illegally you can potentially face severe criminal penalties,” he said.

“Lighting an illegal firework in any place, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property or being in possession of illegal fireworks with intent to sell or supply can result in a fine of up to €10,000 or five years imprisonment or both.”

People are advised to keep pets indoors and respect emergency services as they do their jobs.