This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight

Halloween is one of the busiest days of the year for the force.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 11,171 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316100

Updated 18 minutes ago

DFBfires Fire spread out across the city as of 9pm tonight Source: Dublin Fire Brigade via Google Maps

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has dealt with a number of call outs today as units across the city contend with a large number of blazes as a result of Halloween. 

On what is always one of the busiest days of the year for the force, fire officers have been dealing with bonfires as well as other Halloween-related and non Halloween-related incidents.

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn in Dublin were called out earlier this evening to a bonfire in the south city centre. 

The firefighters in Dolphins Barn also worked with An Garda Síochána earlier today to extinguish a bonfire which was lit up on a road. 

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade in Balbriggan were called in after builders’ waste caught fire. 

With the day that’s in it, local residents headed down with a box of cupcakes for the firefighters. 

A crew from Kilbarrack responded to an incident in which waste was set on fire in bushes in Santry. 

The fire was subsequently prevented from spreading to the surrounding trees. 

There have been numerous other incidents Halloween related and non-Halloween related spread out across Dublin city, including in Kilbarrack, Rathgar, Whitehall and Mountjoy Square. 

For the second year, Dublin Fire Brigade has a live interactive Google Map to track all Halloween-related incidents reported to 999 today. 

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a range of advice for citizens tonight.

It has urged residents not to leave their bin out on the streets tonight if they have a bin collection day tomorrow. 

“They have a nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on Halloween,” DFB tweeted. 

It also issued a reminder that any number of items could have been thrown into bonfires, including gas cylinders, aerosols and fireworks. 

“Keep clear, there is no safe distance,” it said. 

It has warned people not to report Halloween bonfires or any fires via Twitter or social media tonight, or any night, as it will not receive a response.

999 or 112 is the only way to report a fire or emergency correctly. 

Furthermore, people have been urged to choose LED alternatives if they are using candles tonight to celebrate Halloween. 

“They are cheap, safe and reusable,” DFB said. 

“If you are using tradition tea lights, keep them away from furniture, decorations and costumes, and extinguish them before leaving the room.” 

Fireworks

Earlier this week, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan warned the public about the dangers of fireworks and serious penalties associated with the misuse of illegal fireworks. 

He urged the public to attend community events run by professional operators, who have the necessary skills and competence to hold displays in safe locations. 

“Over Halloween and at other festivities, fireworks are often used as part of the celebrations,” Flanagan said. 

Fireworks in the wrong hands can be extremely dangerous and their effects can have life-altering consequences.  Members of the public should not handle them. Children often get firework-related injuries and tragically, some are scarred for life.

Speaking of the offences associated with the use of illegal fireworks, the Minister referred to the criminal penalties that apply. 

“People need to be aware that if you use fireworks illegally you can potentially face severe criminal penalties,” he said. 

“Lighting an illegal firework in any place, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property or being in possession of illegal fireworks with intent to sell or supply can result in a fine of up to €10,000 or five years imprisonment or both.”

People are advised to keep pets indoors and respect emergency services as they do their jobs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man who hit emergency stop button on machine, costing company €93,000, loses unfair dismissal case
    54,867  0
    2
    		The world's largest statue - twice the size of the Statue of Liberty - unveiled amid protests in India
    46,343  30
    3
    		Man arrested following stabbing on Dart train
    44,982  40
    Fora
    1
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    85  0
    2
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    85  0
    3
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    27,149  54
    2
    		Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    23,125  8
    3
    		Irish karate stars' Olympic hopes under threat as power struggle rages on
    17,522  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kanye West said he realises he has been 'used' and vows to step away from politics ...it's The Dredge
    5,583  3
    2
    		Chrissy Teigen's recent trolling proves it's often little more than a bid for attention
    4,623  2
    3
    		Louis Theroux's 'sensual eating' hasn't changed his stance on polyamory
    4,028  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    'Muzzle of weapon was pressed against head' of man whose dismembered remains were found, court hears
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    COURT
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie