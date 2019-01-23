This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what's in store for this year's Dublin International Film Festival

Highlights will include the Irish premieres of Papi Chulo and Eighth Grade.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 3:30 PM
59 minutes ago 1,273 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454961
Papi Chulo
Papi Chulo
Papi Chulo

FILM FANS REJOICE – the 17th Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival returns to the capital in just under a month.

The highlights of the major Irish film event, which runs from 20 February to 3 March, has just been announced. The event will feature over 125 events including local and international feature films, short films and documentaries, along with a children’s and young people’s programme and special events featuring industry leaders. 

This year’s Opening Gala will be the Irish premiere of Papi Chulo, the new film from Irish director John Butler (Handsome Devil and The Stag). He’ll be joined on the red carpet by the stars of the film Matt Bomer (A Normal Heart, Magic Mike) and his co-star Alejandro Patiño.

Papi Chulo is a comedy drama about a rich, lonely, gay TV weatherman who strikes up a friendship with an older straight migrant worker from Mexico.

Stephen Merchant will also visit the festival for the premiere of his new movie, Fighting With My Family, about the rise of WWE Superstar Paige. 

Killarney actor Jessie Buckley will attend the festival with her new film Wild Rose for the Closing Gala. Other high-profile guests due to take part in the festival include Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbour), Lucy Fry (Wolf Creek) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) who visit for the world premiere of She’s Missing.

Festival director Grainne Humphreys said: “We’ve found some fantastic titles for this year and we’re looking forward to sharing these discoveries.”

Features

If it’s homegrown films you’re looking for, Virgin Media DIFF will have a number for you.

Neil Jordan’s Greta, a psychological thriller about a lonely, mysterious widow whose friendship with a naïve young woman becomes increasingly disturbing. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz alongside César Award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Dark Lies The Island, written by Irish author Kevin Barry and starring Pat Shortt, Charlie Murphy, Tommy Tiernan and Moe Dunford, is a black comedy about a small Irish town over a week-long period.

Moving to real life, documentary Maiden is about the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, which featured Irish woman Angela Heath on the crew. Irish-produced Shooting the Mafia, Kim Longinotto’s documentary about the Sicilian Mafia, will also be shown.

The world premiere of Land Without God will also be shown – this focuses on Mannix Flynn and his family as they recall the effects of decades of institutional abuse.

When it comes to shorts, the festival will show Psychic, the directorial debut of Brendan Gleeson, about a charismatic psychic and his two manipulative sons who are gaining a cult following, played by his real-life sons Domhnall and Brian.

Oscar longlisted short Wren Boys is the story of a Catholic priest from Cork who drives his nephew to prison to marry a maverick gay inmate on St Stephen’s Day; while War Paint, written by and starring Yasmine Akram, is about a narcissist who befriends a despondent loner from her book club.

This year there will also be the Inspirations Strand, featuring movies chosen by some of Ireland’s best loved authors. Tana French selected Peter Weir’s classic Picnic At A Hanging Rock; Liz Nugent chose Perfume: The Story of a Murderer starring Ben Whishaw as a perfumier who uses the scents most evocative to him to create unique fragrances; and Sinead Gleeson picked Stanley Kubrick’s cult horror The Shining.

Virgin Media DIFF will also recognise the new generation of film talent through the Discovery Award.

The 2019 nominees are:

  • Writer/directors Alexandra McGuinness (She’s Missing), Oonagh Kearney (Five Letters To The Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain) and Shane Collins (Dub Daze)
  • Writers Darach McGarrigle (Low Tide) and Jonathan Hughes (Mother, Mary)
  • Director Ian Hunt Duffy (Low Tide), Production Designer & Art Director Alice Vignoles-Russell (The Trap)
  • Make Up Artist Madonna Bambino (Low Tide)
  • Producer Roisín Geraghty (Five Letters To The Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain).

The Fantastic Flix strand of the festival is for younger movie fans and will include The Muppet Movie, Rosie & Moussa and Kenyan film Rafiki, and Eighth Grade (director Bo Burnham will be visiting for the premiere of this).

On top of that, there will be the surprise film, whose identity is only known to the festival director. 

For the full line-up, and to buy tickets, visit www.diff.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    96,454  28
    2
    		'It's a huge announcement for the area': Reaction to major offshore windfarm plans
    62,596  47
    3
    		Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    58,103  6
    Fora
    1
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    332  0
    2
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    321  0
    3
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    158  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo
    51,692  166
    2
    		'It's something we'll always have as a family. A dream come true'
    35,402  6
    3
    		Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    29,775  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How do I ask my housemate to stop going to town on himself in the shared shower every day? It's Dear Fifi
    10,913  3
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,967  1
    3
    		Poll: Should Bradley Cooper have gotten an Oscar nom for Best Director?
    4,467  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    HIGH COURT
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    High Court orders extradition of man wanted in US to face manslaughter charges
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    GARDAí
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Death of man whose body was found in Cork city not being treated as suspicious
    Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie