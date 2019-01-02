This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay

The new measure kicked in yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 2:21 PM
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL (DCC) has announced that it has scrapped library fines and that all existing fines have been cancelled. 

In a statement, the council said that from 1 January, library members will not have to pay fines for overdue items and no existing fines will be collected.

“There will be no overdue fines charged on any materials taken out from the library by library members from the 1st of January 2019.  All charges on members’ accounts as of the 1st of January 2019 will also be removed.”

The council said that it is encouraging members of the public to return undamaged, overdue library items to their local libraries and that there will be no fines to pay.

A council spokesperson said: “The removal of fines is a key aim of the new public library strategy. The strategy states that the library is a free lifelong resource that should be available to all without barriers or charges.

Library charges have been shown to have a detrimental effect on library use by children and the disadvantaged. However, there is little evidence to show they ensure timely returns – rather they may actually dissuade members and users from returning overdue items.

DCC warned that the removal of fines does not mean a removal of responsibility for those who lend books. DCC said that those who do not either return an item or contact a library staff member to discuss an overdue item before they receive a third reminder,will result in your library card being blocked.

