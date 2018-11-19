This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 November, 2018
Ten Irish novels in contention for €100,000 Dublin Literary Award, the world's most valuable annual fiction prize

141 works by authors from 41 different countries were nominated for the 2019 award.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 19 Nov 2018, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,107 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TEN IRISH NOVELS are among 141 works of fiction to feature on the longlist for the €100,000 Dublin Literary Award.

The nominations for the world’s most valuable annual literary prize for English fiction were announced by Dublin City Council this morning, and include 141 works by authors from 41 different countries.

The books eligible for the 2019 award were nominated by libraries in 115 cities and 41 countries worldwide.

The Irish titles nominated for the award are:  

  • Mrs Osmond by John Banville
  • A Line Made by Walking  by Sara Baume
  • The Heart’s Invisible Furies  by John Boyne
  • Acts of Allegiance  by Peter Cunningham
  • Smile  by Roddy Doyle
  • The Blood Miracles  by Lisa McInerney
  • Midwinter Break  by Bernard MacLaverty
  • Ithaca by Alan McMonagle
  • The Dead House by Billy O’Callaghan
  • Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Other novels nominated for the award include 2017 Costa Novel Award winner Reservoir 13 by Jon McGregor, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman, In the Distance by Hernan Díaz, and The Life to Come by Michelle de Kretser.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring, who is patron of the award, praised the accolade for its promotion of world literature and its opportunity to promote Irish writing abroad.

“Dublin is a UNESCO City of Literature and cultural tourism is a vital part of the city’s economy,” he said.

“This prestigious Award enhances the city’s worldwide reputation as a literary destination.”

City librarian Brendan Teeling also said that the prize’s global appeal affirmed Dublin’s commitment to international writers, literature and creativity.

“Through this award Dublin, a UNESCO City of Literature, brings the worldwide community of readers together to read the works of contemporary writers from all corners of the world,” he said.

The full list of 141 titles is available on www.dublinliteraryaward.ie.

The shortlist will be published on 4 April 2019, and the Lord Mayor will announce the winner on 12 June 2019.

