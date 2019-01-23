This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin man to go on trial over online harassment of women over seven-year period

Charges were made against Brendan Doolin following an 18-month Garda investigation.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 5:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A 36-YEAR-OLD Dublin man has been sent forward for trial accused of a seven-year campaign of online harassment against six women.

Charges were preferred following an 18-month investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau’s Cyber Investigations Unit.

Brendan Doolin, with an address at Leighlin, Road, Crumlin faces six counts of harassment contrary to Section 10 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The offences allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2018.

He was charged in November at Kevin Street Garda Station and faced his second hearing at Dublin District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that he was to face trial on indictment.

The six named complainants include journalists and writers, a number of whom were present for the hearing today, but were not required to give evidence.

A book of evidence was served on Mr Doolin in court by Garda Colm Gallagher.

Judge Michael Walsh noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the accused was to be returned for trial on all six charges in the book of evidence.

He told Mr Doolin he was being sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on 15 February.

There was no objection to him remaining on bail subject to the same terms set down in November.

Judge Walsh read out the bail conditions and told the accused to have “no contact whatsoever” with the alleged injured parties.

Furthermore, he could not have any contact with a number of witnesses, he was warned.

Judge Walsh told him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he had to notify the prosecution within 14 days.

Dressed in a navy anorak and black jeans, the accused spoke briefly saying “Yes” when asked if he understood.

Judge Walsh also directed that copies of video evidence was to be furnished by the prosecution to Mr Doolin’s solicitor.

Mr Doolin has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He is accused of harassing the six women on dates from 4 April, 2011 until 6 November, 2017; June 2015 until 2018; between August 2012 and July 2017; from May 2012 until October 2017; from August 2012 to October 2017 and between February 2011 and February 2018.

Legal aid was granted following an application by defence solicitor Peter Keatings.

Comments have been closed as the matter is before the courts.

Tom Tuite

