This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin teenager takes home top prize at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

17-year old Adam Kelly is from Skerries Community College.

By Adam Daly Friday 11 Jan 2019, 7:49 PM
18 minutes ago 4,754 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436237
Image: BT Young Scientist
Image: BT Young Scientist

THE BT YOUNG Scientist of the year has been won by 17-year old Adam Kelly from Skerries Community College. 

The 5th year student won for his project “Optimizing The Simulation Of General Quantum Circuits”.

The coveted prize was presented to the winner this evening in the BT Arena by Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

For his efforts, Kelly will receive a prize pot of €7,500, the BTYSTE  trophy, and will represent Ireland at the European Young Scientist competition in Bulgaria in September. 

BT Young Scientist Judge and Chair of the Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Category, Professor Sean Corish said that Kelly’s winning entry focusing on quantum computing “represents a potentially significant advance in computing”.

“Adam developed a tool to select the optimum algorithm for the simulation of particular quantum circuits, which may inform the development of a practical quantum computer, which is still at an early stage. This has implications across many areas, including cybersecurity.

“In addition, he used Open Source code to parallelise quantum simulation on graphical processing units that is significantly quicker than other available simulators and this work has already come to the attention of key industry leaders.

Adam’s contributions are underpinned by a fluency in what is a highly technical and complex field which hugely impressed the judges.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    67,032  69
    2
    		Car smashes into front of Dublin house, causing extensive damage
    59,982  23
    3
    		'An inspiration to all': BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51
    51,228  5
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    346  0
    2
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    330  0
    The42
    1
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    34,938  21
    2
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    26,739  14
    3
    		Emotional Murray reveals Australian Open could be his last tournament
    19,343  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    6,353  0
    2
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    5,428  0
    3
    		Hugh Jackman is going to think about Ryan Tubridy every time he does an 'Irish goodbye' from now on
    5,015  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    RTÉ
    The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    These were the most-watched TV shows in Ireland last year
    Grand Slam decider the most-watched sporting event on Irish TV in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie