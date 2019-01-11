Dublin teenager takes home top prize at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

THE BT YOUNG Scientist of the year has been won by 17-year old Adam Kelly from Skerries Community College.

The 5th year student won for his project “Optimizing The Simulation Of General Quantum Circuits”.

The coveted prize was presented to the winner this evening in the BT Arena by Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

For his efforts, Kelly will receive a prize pot of €7,500, the BTYSTE trophy, and will represent Ireland at the European Young Scientist competition in Bulgaria in September.

BT Young Scientist Judge and Chair of the Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Category, Professor Sean Corish said that Kelly’s winning entry focusing on quantum computing “represents a potentially significant advance in computing”.

“Adam developed a tool to select the optimum algorithm for the simulation of particular quantum circuits, which may inform the development of a practical quantum computer, which is still at an early stage. This has implications across many areas, including cybersecurity.

“In addition, he used Open Source code to parallelise quantum simulation on graphical processing units that is significantly quicker than other available simulators and this work has already come to the attention of key industry leaders.