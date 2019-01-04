'An incredible journey': Dublin's Wright Venue to close its doors later this month

ONE OF IRELAND’s biggest nightclubs is set to close its doors at the end of this month.

The Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin, will close after ten years as the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group says its focus is now on the food business.

The three-storey venue won’t stay empty for long as The Body Tonic Group has plans to reopen it as ‘Jam Park’ in the coming months.

Jam Park has been described as “an exciting new adventure for Dublin’s Northside”.

Chief executive Michael Wright said he looks forward to seeing Body Tonic’s new venture thrive just as the Wright Venue did when it opened during “the worst of the recession”.

We thrived thanks to the talented and passionate team that helped create the unique Wright Venue atmosphere and reputation and by offering quality entertainment and major stars. I’m particularly proud that we created a safe and enjoyable venue for thousands of young people with our teen events

It is understood that all Wright Venue staff will be offered positions within the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group, which owns Marqette at Dublin Airport, The Bloody Stream, Wright’s Anglers Rest, Wright’s Café Bar and Wright’s Findlater Howth.

Wright’s company recently announced plans to open St Andrew’s Food Hall in Dublin city centre during the summer.