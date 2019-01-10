Woman killed and child (6) injured after Donegal car crash

The start of Chapel Road in Dungloe.

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been killed after she was knocked down in Donegal this evening.

The incident happened on the Chapel Road, Dungloe Donegal at around 6.30pm this evening.

A six-year-old girl was injured in the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car. A six-year old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital Letterkenny. The driver of the car was not injured.

“The area is sealed of to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”