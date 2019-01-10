This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 January, 2019
Woman killed and child (6) injured after Donegal car crash

The incident happened on the Chapel Road, Dungloe Donegal at around 6.30pm this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 9:01 PM
23 minutes ago 3,348 Views 1 Comment
The start of Chapel Road in Dungloe.
Image: Goggle Maps
The start of Chapel Road in Dungloe.
The start of Chapel Road in Dungloe.
Image: Goggle Maps

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been killed after she was knocked down in Donegal this evening. 

The incident happened on the Chapel Road, Dungloe Donegal at around 6.30pm this evening. 

A six-year-old girl was injured in the incident. 

A garda spokesman said: “A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car. A six-year old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital Letterkenny. The driver of the car was not injured.

“The area is sealed of to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

