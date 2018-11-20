'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row

The Government made clear commitments never to undermine the constitutional or economic integrity of the United Kingdom. They have reneged. Consequences were inevitable. pic.twitter.com/I9OB2tzn2o — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) November 19, 2018 Source: Sammy Wilson MP /Twitter

THE DUP VOTED against the Conservative Party in the House of Commons last night, in a move aimed at showing the party’s “displeasure” at the draft Brexit deal.

Theresa May’s governing party does not have a majority in parliament and is reliant on DUP votes to pass bills, giving the DUP an influential position.

The Northern Irish party and its 10 MPs have a confidence and supply deal with May’s government but this has been strained by Brexit negotiations.

Last night, the DUP abstained in a number of votes and voted with the Labour party on another, with Sammy Wilson MP saying this was an ‘inevitable consequence’ of May’s draft Brexit deal.

The DUP is unhappy with the backstop element within the draft deal which would see Northern Ireland remaining in alignment with EU regulations when the rest of the UK may differ in some areas.

Although the DUP did not vote with the Conservatives in the votes, the government was not defeated as there were not sufficient votes on the opposition side.

After the vote, Wilson tweeted that the UK government had gone back on promises made to the DUP and that “consequences were inevitable”.

Sammy Wilson from the DUP has a message for the government: "You’ve got to keep your side of the bargain, otherwise we don’t feel obliged to keep ours" #newsnight | @nicholaswatt pic.twitter.com/Hz9lB6q5T4 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2018 Source: BBC Newsnight /Twitter

Speaking to BBC’s Newsnight after the Commons votes, Wilson outined how important the DUP has been to ensuring May’s government has a working majority.

“We have been extreme in honouring our agreement with the government, we have saved domestic legislation about 20% of the time and Brexit legislation on 50% of the votes,” he said.

But tonight we took the view that since the government had broken one of the fundamental agreements they had with us, namely that they would deliver Brexit for the people of the United Kingdom as a whole and secondly that they would not separate Northern Ireland constitutionally or economically from the United Kingdom, we had to do something to show our displeasure.

“And what we did tonight was we abstained on a number of votes, we voted with the Labour party on won vote. None of them have financial consequences but they were designed to send a message.”

Following on from the the DUP’s decision not to support the government, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the Tories should “stand aside”.

“Constitutional custom and practice in this country dictate that if a party in government cannot command a majority in parliament it should stand aside and allow the opposition party the opportunity to seek to form a government. We are now clearly moving into this territory,” McDonnell tweeted.