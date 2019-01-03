This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'

The DUP’s deputy leader said that an “east-west barrier should be no more palatable than having any new north-south barriers”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:12 PM
20 minutes ago 2,036 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4422262
Deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds speaking during the DUP annual conference.
Deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds speaking during the DUP annual conference.
Deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds speaking during the DUP annual conference.

THE DUP DEPUTY leader Nigel Dodds has said that his party’s opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement remain just days before UK politicians are to vote on whether to keep or reject the deal.

Dodds had met with Prime Minister Theresa May for lunch at 10 Downing Street today along with DUP Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson and MEP Diane Dodds.

After the meeting, Dodds said:

The Irish Republic’s no-deal preparations published just before Christmas have laid bare the nonsense propaganda about a hard border.
No one wants a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Indeed, it’s becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to construct a hard border.

“With this clarity emerging in London, Dublin and Brussels, there is evidently no need for the aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement which have been so vigorously opposed by a broad cross section of the House of Commons.”

Although neither the UK nor the EU want to erect a border on the island of Ireland, if there are different customs or regulatory rules between the two jurisdictions, the EU said some checks would be necessary, citing documentation for the transportation of live animals and animal produce as one example.

Despite this declaration from the EU, the Irish government has said that it has made no preparations to erect a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The House of Commons vote

The UK parliament is due to vote on the Brexit deal agreed between the EU and UK negotiating teams in the final months of last year on the week beginning on 14 January.

There are a number of problems that MPs in favour of Brexit have with the deal, but most revolve around the backstop that’s been agreed.

The current provisions allow for a UK-wide customs arrangement, which would ensure that there would be no border (ie, customs checks) between Ireland and Northern Ireland. This would however, limit the UK’s abilities to strike up new trade deals with non-EU countries after they leave. 

The other problem Brexiteers have with the backstop is that it isn’t time-limited, meaning that if the EU and UK cannot strike up a free trade deal at the end of the next phase of negotiations (assuming they get that far) then the UK will be locked into what they assumed was a temporary arrangement in the form of the Irish backstop.

Today, Dodds said of the backstop:

“Contrary to the pro-EU spin, the backstop is not the best of both worlds. It is potentially indefinite in time, would place a barrier between us and our main trading partner in Great Britain, and gives enormous leverage to the European Union in the negotiations on the future relationship with the United Kingdom.”

Dodds added that having “a new east-west barrier should be no more palatable than having any new north-south barriers”.

Today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar clarified that the UK negotiating team had pushed for the UK-wide customs arrangement, and that the EU were happy to accept a Northern Ireland-specific backstop.

Theresa May needs 320 MPs to vote for her Brexit deal at some point before the 29 January, in order that it can be subsequently ratified by the EU in time for an exit by the 29 March.

If the deal is rejected, as it is likely to be without the support of a large number of Tory MPs or the DUP, it’s unclear what will happen next. An amendment passed by ‘Remainer’ Dominic Grieve gives power back to the House of Commons in the event that the deal is rejected.

But what those options would be are limited. The UK must leave the EU by 29 March, although there technically could be an extension of the Article 50 timeline, the EU would only do this if there is a reasonable expectation that there would be a resolution. The European elections scheduled for April this year also put a time pressure on things.

Secondly, the EU and UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that there will be no renegotiations, and that the only deal is the deal that is due to go before the House of Commons in 10 days time.

Based on that, a no-deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    50,508  44
    2
    		'PC-ravaged clowns': UK bakery chain sparks bizarre online row by launching vegan sausage roll
    48,007  74
    3
    		Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?
    46,228  54
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea rival JYSK has scouted 20 locations for its entry into Ireland
    2,634  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    444  0
    3
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland will open a Dublin centre to collect and study people's genetic data
    333  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    55,605  22
    2
    		Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    33,298  75
    3
    		0-13 for Bennett and a goal for Brick Walsh as Waterford saw off Cork tonight
    21,232  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kendall and Kylie were caught at Drake's NYE bash in the midst of his feud with Kanye ...it's The Dredge
    5,321  0
    2
    		Beyonce and Jay Z aren't the only celebs supporting a move to veganism
    4,885  1
    3
    		This Irish zombie movie is coming to Netflix if you fancy scaring the shite out of yourself
    4,716  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie