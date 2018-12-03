This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Court rejects 69-year-old Dutch man's request to be 20 years younger

Emile Ratelband said “The rejection of (the) court is great… because they give all kinds of angles where we can… appeal.”

By Associated Press Monday 3 Dec 2018, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 10,484 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373003
Image: Peter Dejong
Image: Peter Dejong

DUTCH MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER Emile Ratelband may feel like a 49-year-old – but according to Dutch law he is still 69.

A Dutch court has rejected Ratelband’s request to shave 20 years off his age in a case that drew worldwide attention. Ratelband is a self-styled positivity guru, a Dutch television personality and former politician.

“Mr Ratelband is at liberty to feel 20 years younger than his real age and to act accordingly,” Arnhem court said in a press statement.

“But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships. This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications.”

Ratelband went to court last month, arguing that he didn’t feel 69 and saying his request was consistent with other forms of personal transformation which are gaining acceptance in the Netherlands and around the world, such as the ability to change one’s name or gender.

Netherlands Age Change Source: Peter Dejong

The court rejected that argument, saying that unlike in the case of a name or gender, Dutch law assigns rights and obligations based on age “such as the right to vote and the duty to attend school”.

If Mr Ratelband’s request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless.

Ratelband, perhaps unsurprisingly given his background as self-described advocate of positive thinking, was undeterred by the court’s rejection and vowed to appeal.

“This is great!” he said. “The rejection of (the) court is great … because they give all kinds of angles where we can connect when we go in appeal.”

He said he was the first of “thousands of people who want to change their age”.The court said it acknowledged “a trend in society for people to feel fit and healthy for longer, but did not regard that as a valid argument for amending a person’s date of birth.”

Ratelband also insisted his case did have parallels with requests for name and gender changes.

“I say it’s comparable because it has to do with my feeling, with respect about who I think… I am, my identity,” he said.

The court said Ratelband failed to convince the judges that he suffers from age discrimination, adding that “there are other alternatives available for challenging age discrimination, rather than amending a person’s date of birth”.

