Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their public appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Dylan Keogh is missing from his home in Glasnevin. He was last seen in the Clontarf area on 11 January.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the left-hand side of his forehead.

Dylan was last last seen wearing a navy onesie, black runners and a blue bandana. His bike was located in the dunes at Dollymount Beach. Gardaí said they and Dylan’s family are “very concerned for his wellbeing”.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the vicinity or may have information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.