Family of missing 18-year-old say concern is growing with another cold night ahead

THE FAMILY OF a young man who has been missing for a week have asked the public to share his image as their concern for his welfare grows.

18-year-old Dylan Keogh went missing from his home in Glasnevin on 11 January. He was last seen in the Clontarf area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm that day.

His uncle James Martin described Dylan as a “quiet guy who loves nature and sports”. He said a large search took place in St Anne’s Park and on Bull Island yesterday.

“His friends are all great and have been helping out in whatever way they can, with information, suggestions and with searching,” he told TheJournal.ie.

He said Dylan’s family are very concerned for his welfare, particularly as there is another cold night ahead.

Dylan is described as being 5’8″, of medium build, with long black hair and brown eyes .

. He has a scar on the left-hand side of his forehead.

When last seen he had a blue bandana on his head.

“He has a plain black racer bike with white handlebars, which may be very significant. He may have a Rastafarian flag with him, or be wearing a tracksuit with a blue stripe up the side.”

The family have shared images of clothes Dylan could have been wearing, in case it jogs anyone’s memory:

James said he has received a number of messages from people with information and possible sightings of Dylan, which he said he is grateful for, but he has asked people to first contact gardaí if they believe they have seen his missing nephew.

“We are asking people in Clontarf, Raheny, Killester, Howth and Wicklow to be especially vigilant and to share the flyer both online and in person and get his face out to as many people as possible. Everyone who has gotten involved has been incredibly supportive and helpful.”

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Dylan Keogh, they are asked to contact gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.