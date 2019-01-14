Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old missing from his home in Dublin.

Dylan Keogh has been missing from his home in Glasnevin since last Friday, 11 January.

He is described as 5’8″, of medium build, with long black hair and brown eyes.

He has a scar on the left hand side of his forehead.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a navy onesie, black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.