Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Gardaí probe pipe bomb attack outside Dublin home

Nobody was injured in the incident.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 26 Nov 2018, 11:29 AM
1 hour ago 4,428 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359984
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a pipe bomb exploded outside a house in Dublin’s north inner city. 

The device was left under the bonnet of a van on Hawthorn Avenue in East Wall, where it exploded last last night. Damage was done to a vehicle and a nearby house.

The Defence Forces were called to the scene of the incident and removed a number of other suspected viable devices. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred at Hawthorn Avenue, East Wall, Dublin 3 at approximately 11.10pm last night, Sunday 25 November.

“A van was discovered on fire at this location, following further investigation by gardaí a number of items were discovered at the scene, Defence Forces EOD were contacted and made safe a number of suspicious items which were located at the scene which were believed to be viable devices.”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

