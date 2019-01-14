This picture of an egg is now the most liked post on Instagram

Source: Instagram/world_record_egg

A PLAIN PICTURE of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram.

An account called “world_record_egg” uploaded the photo on 4 January with the accompanying caption:

Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.

At the time of writing, the post had 25.4 million likes and the account had 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

The post overtook reality and social media star Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post announcing the birth and name of her first child as the most liked picture on the site.

People have been leaving egg-based comments on the former most-liked post; the Kardashian responded by posting a video of her cracking an egg onto a road, with the caption “take that little egg”.

“This is madness. What a time to be alive,” the account holder said in a post on the account’s story (where images can be uploaded for 24 hours).

“Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I’m gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep.