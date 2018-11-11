Egypt's newly discovered tombs hold cat mummies and animal statues

A TOP EGYPTIAN antiquities official says local archaeologists have discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs near the capital Cairo containing dozens of cat mummies along with wooden statues depicting other animals and birds.
Mostafa Waziri told reporters yesterday that the discovery at Saqqara also includes mummies of scarabs, the first ever to be found in the area.
Of the statues found, those depicting cats were the majority, reflecting the reverence ancient Egyptians showed the felines, whose God Bastet was worshipped.
Other statues depicted a lion, a cow and a falcon.
Egypt has been whipping up publicity for its new historical discoveries in the hopes of reviving a devastated tourism sector still recovering from the turmoil following a 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Egypt AntiquitiesAn archaeologists works on a statue inside a tomb, at an ancient necropolis near Egypt's famed pyramids in Saqqara.Source: AP/PA Images
Egypt AntiquitiesA bronze cat statue on display, at an ancient necropolis near Egypt's famed pyramids in SaqqaraSource: AP/PA Images
Egypt AntiquitiesAn archeologist and workers from Upper Egypt carry artifacts found in newly discovered tomb. Source: AP/PA Images
Seven tombs discovered at Saqqara necropolis in EgyptWorkers carry cat mummies out of the tomb of Khufu-Imhat, one of seven tombs belonging to the New and Old Kingdoms of Egypt.Source: DPA/PA Images
Egypt AntiquitiesArtifacts on display in their glass case in front of newly discovered tombs.Source: AP/PA Images
Egypt AntiquitiesArtifacts on display in a glass case. Source: AP/PA Images
Seven tombs discovered at Saqqara necropolis in EgyptCat statues that was found inside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat. Source: DPA/PA Images
Egypt AntiquitiesSource: AP/PA Images
