This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eiffel Tower among landmarks to close as Paris braced for fresh violence this weekend

The protests have escalated into the biggest crisis of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

By AFP Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 10:26 PM
43 minutes ago 2,647 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4381018
Image: Thibault Camus AP/PA Images
Image: Thibault Camus AP/PA Images

THE EIFFEL TOWER, the Louvre museum and scores of shops on the Champs-Elysees are set to close as authorities warned today of fresh violence this weekend during protests which have ballooned into the biggest crisis of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

The government is scrambling to stave off another Saturday of burned cars and running street battles with police by “yellow vest” protesters furious over rising costs of living they blame on high taxes.

An interior ministry official told AFP that authorities were bracing for “significant violence” on Saturday, based on indications that protesters on both the far right and far left are planning to converge on the capital.

Officials fear they could be joined by hooligans set on rioting and looting, as is widely thought to have been the case last weekend.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 8,000 police would be deployed in Paris alongside a dozen armoured vehicles for crowd control as part of “exceptional” measures to contain the risk of violence.

He also reiterated his appeal for calm, saying in a prime-time TV interview that the government was ready to consider “any measure which would allow us to boost spending power”.

Across the country some 89,000 police will be mobilised, up from 65,000 last weekend, when the country was rocked by daylong scenes of urban unrest in Paris.

But so far the “yellow vest” movement shows no signs of losing steam, despite the government’s rollback of planned fuel tax hikes for January, one of the protesters’ core demands.

France Gas Price Protests Source: Thibault CamusAP/PA Images

Shops along the Champs-Elysees as well as popular shopping streets near the iconic avenue were told to keep their doors closed, protect exposed windows and remove any outdoor furniture including tables and chairs, according to the police notices seen by AFP.

The move is likely to cost businesses thousands of euros in lost revenue as tourists and locals alike stay clear during a second holiday weekend in a row.

Both the Garnier and Bastille opera houses have cancelled performances scheduled for Saturday, and the doors of major museums will remain shut.

A Paris Saint-Germain football game against Montpellier scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed after a request by Paris police, and some schools near the Champs-Elysees have called off Saturday classes.

Student protests

The “yellow vest” protests began on November 17 in opposition to rising fuel taxes, but they have since expanded into a broad challenge to Macron’s pro-business agenda and style of governing.

The protesters, mainly from small-town and rural France, have broad public support, with an opinion poll this week showing 72 percent backed the demonstrations despite last weekend’s violence.

The “yellow vests” have also spurred other protests, in particular students demanding an end to testing overhauls and stricter university entrance requirements.

Nearly 280 high schools were disrupted, 45 of which were blocked, in protests across France today, with more than 700 students detained by police, an interior ministry source told AFP.

Dozens of people wearing face masks threw Molotov cocktails, torched rubbish bins and clashed with police outside schools in several cities.

“We’re the ones who are going to eventually have to pay higher fuel prices,” said Ines, one of around 150 high school students demonstrating in the southern Paris suburb of Cachan.

Farmers have also called for demonstrations every day next week, while two truck driver unions plan an indefinite sympathy strike from Sunday night.

Meanwhile yellow-vest blockades at fuel depots have caused shortages in Brittany, Normandy, and southeast regions of France.

‘Brink of insurrection’

Political leaders from across the spectrum have appealed for calm, after four people died in accidents during protests and hundreds have been injured.

Today, a yellow-vest representative, Benjamin Cauchy, called on Macron to meet a delegation of protesters tomorrow to help defuse a situation that he said had brought the country “to the brink of insurrection and civil war”.

“We’re asking him to meet us to negotiate on spending power, which is what underpins all this anger,” Cauchy told AFP.

Macron, whose approval ratings are down to just 23 percent, has not commented publicly since Saturday on the deepest crisis of his presidency so far.

But members of his government have signalled they are ready to make further concessions to avoid new violence after the U-turn on fuel tax increases.

But Macron’s office said he told ministers he would stick to his decision to cut a “fortune tax” on high-earners, which the former investment banker abolished last year.

Restoring the wealth tax has become one of the core demands of the “yellow vests,” alongside the fuel tax rollback and an increase in the minimum wage.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Additional garda patrols in Clontarf, north Dublin, after spate of muggings by group of teens
    71,247  100
    2
    		'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub
    52,874  17
    3
    		The legislation legalising abortion in Ireland has been passed by the Dáil
    42,319  142
    Fora
    1
    		After announcing a global jobs cull, Yelp shrunk its Dublin HQ to nearly nothing
    324  0
    2
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    151  0
    3
    		Galway's Loci Orthopaedics wants to spare people from crippling thumb complaints
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		'A difene and a couple of co-codamol': O'Driscoll opens up on painkiller use in rugby
    37,684  81
    2
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    30,095  15
    3
    		'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    29,325  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sophie Turner branded The Cut's article on Priyanka Chopra 'totally disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    7,844  2
    2
    		Natalie Portman's confusion over Jessica Simpson's virginity resulted in an insightful social media exchange
    6,397  0
    3
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    4,214  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Employee seen taking breaks on CCTV used in 'Isis' graffiti investigation had rights breached, court told
    Graham Dwyer wins legal action over accessing of his mobile phone data
    HEALTH
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    Simon Harris: 'This is the beginning of a new era for women’s health'
    What is the psychological impact of Christmas?
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize â¬85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (66) missing since last month
    Gardaí seize €50,000 worth of stolen machinery in Longford
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie