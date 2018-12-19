The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: New documents have revealed that the Taoiseach’s constituency office passed specific complaints about the Pope’s visit from a local resident to a senior manager within Dublin City Council.

2. #PLANNING: British businesses have said they are “watching in horror” as the risk of a no-deal Brexit ramps up.

3. #IRISH FERRIES: A minister at the Department of Transport has asked his officials to “engage” with Irish Ferries over concerns surrounding the future of the Rosslare-France service.

4. #20 YEARS ON: A report to be published into the shooting dead of a republican by gardaí during an attempted robbery from the Real IRA in 1998 is to be critical of the actions of An Garda Síochána.

5. #LIMERICK: An appeal has been made after a defibrillator was stolen from a rural Limerick community.

6. #FUEL COSTS: New documents have shown that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was on the verge of sanctioning a €10 increase in carbon tax only for a later change of mind.

7. #CRUEL: Police in New Zealand are investigating the “brutal” and “disturbing” killing of six baby seals south of Christchurch.

8. #IDENTITY: What is a ‘terf’ and what’s going on with the UK’s debate on transgender rights? This explainer fills you in.

9. #COMPETITION: The rising cost of living, housing shortages and Brexit all pose a “threat” to Ireland’s economy.