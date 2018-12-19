This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 8:44 AM
2 hours ago 4,206 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4404129
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

Updated 1 hour ago

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT:  New documents have revealed that the Taoiseach’s constituency office passed specific complaints about the Pope’s visit from a local resident to a senior manager within Dublin City Council. 

2. #PLANNING: British businesses have said they are “watching in horror” as the risk of a no-deal Brexit ramps up

3. #IRISH FERRIES: A minister at the Department of Transport has asked his officials to “engage” with Irish Ferries over concerns surrounding the future of the Rosslare-France service.

4. #20 YEARS ON: A report to be published into the shooting dead of a republican by gardaí during an attempted robbery from the Real IRA in 1998 is to be critical of the actions of An Garda Síochána.

5. #LIMERICK: An appeal has been made after a defibrillator was stolen from a rural Limerick community.

6. #FUEL COSTS: New documents have shown that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was on the verge of sanctioning a €10 increase in carbon tax only for a later change of mind. 

7. #CRUEL: Police in New Zealand are investigating the “brutal” and “disturbing” killing of six baby seals south of Christchurch

8. #IDENTITY: What is a ‘terf’ and what’s going on with the UK’s debate on transgender rights? This explainer fills you in

9. #COMPETITION: The rising cost of living, housing shortages and Brexit all pose a “threat” to Ireland’s economy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    77,860  249
    2
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    49,928  146
    3
    		Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate
    44,005  39
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    213  0
    2
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    183  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    76,992  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    46,730  88
    3
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    41,279  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    8,841  9
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    7,325  0
    3
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    5,869  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    GARDAí
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community
    Report on how an IRA armed robbery went drastically wrong set to criticise gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie