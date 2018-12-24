Tributes pour in following the death of former Irish Times literary journalist Eileen Battersby

Journalist Eileen Battersby who died in a car crash over the weekend.

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to former Irish Times literary correspondent, Eileen Battersby, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday.

Battersby was seriously injured in the single-vehicle collision in Co Meath, and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she later died.

It is understood her daughter was also injured in the incident.

The incident happened on the Oldbridge to Donore road, 4km outside Drogheda, at around 2pm that afternoon.

During her career, Battersby wrote about all aspects of art and culture, and had a particular focus on literature.

In a tribute published to the journalist in today’s edition of The Irish Times, Battersby is described as being as a four-times winner of the National Arts Journalist of the Year award. She also won the accolade of Critic of the Year.

In that article, Irish Times writer, columnist and former literary editor Fintan O’Toole writes:

Everything Eileen wrote was marked by a passionate curiosity. She had an insatiable interest in art, in architecture, in archaeology and of course in literature, especially fiction.

That curiosity extended to fiction in translation: she wanted to know what was being written in Korea or in Bangladesh just as much as in Ireland or Britain.

Other tributes include the Book Editor of The Irish Times, Martin Doyle, who tweeted:

“Shocking news. A terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to Eileen’s daughter Nadia. Eileen was a fearless and forthright critic and a great champion of literature, particularly in translation.”

Her colleagues from the newspaper have also been paying tribute to Battersby.

“Such a sad night to be at work in The Irish Times newsroom,” tweeted journalist Bernice Harrison.

This is very hard to believe; one of the brightest and most skilled people in Irish journalism. A special one.



Former Irish Times critic Eileen Battersby dies following car crash https://t.co/ROBR1JlNsO via @IrishTimes — Conor Lally (@conormlally) December 23, 2018 Source: Conor Lally /Twitter

Broadcaster Sinéad Gleeson said:

“Awful news for Eileen’s family. RIP. Wishing her daughter Nadia a swift recovery.”

New Island Books also tweeted:

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Eileen Battersby. A fierce and uncompromising critic, a talented novelist and a friend to many, it is a great loss to the world of Irish literature. We are thinking of her daughter Nadia and the rest of her family at this time.

Today, RTE’S Morning Ireland programme played a clip of Battersby on the Christmas Sunday Miscellany, which is due to be broadcast between 9am-10am tomorrow morning.