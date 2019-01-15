This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 January, 2019
'El Chapo' boasted of paying $100m bribe to former Mexican president, trial hears



By Associated Press Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:38 PM
49 minutes ago 3,484 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4442346
File photo - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
Image: Antonio Nava via PA Images


Image: Antonio Nava via PA Images

A COLOMBIAN DRUG trafficker has testified that Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman once boasted about paying a $100 million bribe to the former president of Mexico.

Alex Cifuentes spoke about the alleged bribe to President Ernesto Pena Nieto during his testimony today in Guzman’s trial in New York.

The Colombian, who has been testifying for days about things he learned about Guzman’s gang while he was living at one of the kingpin’s hideaways in Mexico, didn’t provide many details about the bribery claim. He said the money was delivered by a woman named Maria in Mexico City.

A spokesman for Nieto called the bribery claim “false and defamatory” when it first came up earlier in the trial. Nieto left office last year.

Cifuentes first spoke with prosecutors about the bribery allegation when he began cooperating with US authorities in 2016. Under questioning from Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, Cifuentes said he wasn’t sure exactly when the bribe was delivered.

Guzman is on trial in New York on drug trafficking charges that could put him in a US prison for the rest of his life. The trial has featured numerous allegations of bribes or attempts to bribe high-level officials in Mexico and Columbia, including police commanders and other officials in charge of fighting the drug cartels.

At the start of the trial, Lichtman suggested jurors would hear testimony about bribes paid to both Nieto and former Mexican President Felipe Calderon. At the time Calderon dismissed the allegations as “absolutely false and reckless”.

The judge in the case, US District Judge Brian Cogan, admonished Lichtman after his opening statement to the jury, saying some of it included “inadmissible hearsay” about corruption.

“Your opening statement handed out a promissory note that your case is not going to cash,” the judge said at the time.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Associated Press

