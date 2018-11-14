This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Money, drugs, murder': El Chapo goes on trial in New York

He is accused of leading the Sinaloa cartel, turning it into the world’s largest criminal group.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 9:29 AM
1 hour ago 4,144 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4338563
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman being escorted by Mexican Marines in 2014.
Image: Antonio Nava/Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/PA Images
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman being escorted by Mexican Marines in 2014.
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman being escorted by Mexican Marines in 2014.
Image: Antonio Nava/Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press/PA Images

DRUG BARON JOAQUIN ‘El Chapo’ Guzman is the “scapegoat” of a cartel that bribed Mexican presidents, defence lawyers told his New York trial yesterday, as the prosecution branded him a ruthless criminal boss who murdered in cold blood.

The substantive phase of the case finally began with opening statements at what is expected to be one of the most expensive trials in US history after two jurors were dismissed at the last minute.

One woman was struck out after complaining that the trial was causing her health problems, and a man who claimed financial hardship – forcing lawyers and the judge to find two replacements before the full panel was sworn in.

Guzman, considered the world’s largest drug trafficker since the death of Colombia’s Pablo Escobar, is on trial in New York under draconian security arrangements after twice escaping from prison in Mexico.

He faces 11 trafficking, firearms and money laundering charges that will likely see him incarcerated for the rest of his life in a maximum security US prison if he is convicted at the end of the more than four-month trial.

He is accused of leading the Sinaloa cartel, turning it into the world’s largest criminal group and of smuggling enough cocaine “for 328 million lines” — equivalent to more than one per every person in the United States.

But in opening statements, the defence alleged that Guzman’s co-defendant who remains at large, Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, was the real culprit.

“The truth is he (Guzman) controlled nothing, Mayo Zambada did,” Jeffrey Lichtman told the US federal court in Brooklyn.

Zambada, he alleged, bribed everybody, “including the very top, the current president of Mexico and the former”, he added in reference to Mexico’s outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto and his predecessor, Felipe Calderon.

Gold-plated AK-47 

Both Calderon and Pena Nieto swiftly denied taking any bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, the former calling the allegation “absolutely false and reckless” and the latter saying it was “completely false and defamatory”. 

Guzman, who has been held in solitary confinement for nearly two years, is a “scapegoat”, Lichtman added.

Why does the Mexican government need a scapegoat? Because they’re making too much money being bribed by the leaders of drug cartels.

Prosecutors say that from 1989 to 2014 the Sinaloa cartel smuggled 340,892 pounds (154,626 kg) of cocaine into the United States, as well as heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, raking in $14 billion (€12.4 billion).

“Money, drugs, murder; a vast global narcotics trafficking organisation. That is what this trial is about and that is what the evidence in this case will prove,” Assistant US Attorney Adam Fels told the court.

Guzman, he alleged in his opening statements, had his “own private army” of hundreds of armed men, as well as his own diamond-encrusted pistol branded with his initials and a gold-plated AK-47.

US prosecutors have spent years accumulating more than 300,000 pages and at least 117,000 recordings in evidence against Guzman.

They contend that he ordered or committed at least 33 homicides.

“You’ll see how Guzman pulls the trigger,” Fels told jurors. “He was indeed the boss of his organisation.”

‘Mythical figure’ 

Prosecutors promised to lay out “this global narco empire in his own words”, from text messages and letters, and from witnesses detailing how he would receive $10 million (€8.8 million) from a single shipment of cocaine.

More than a dozen of those who are expected to testify are in witness protection programmes or already in jail.

The defence sought to undercut the government’s cooperating witnesses, saying that they were murderers who would “make your skin crawl”.

“Why are they willing to infect this country with these degenerates?” Lichtman hectored.

Because El Chapo is the biggest prize this prosecution has ever dreamed of. He’s a mythical figure.

Guzman twice escaped from prison in Mexico, once hidden in a laundry cart and the second time slipping down a tunnel that reached his prison shower.

In New York, he has been held in solitary confinement since January 2017.

His beauty queen wife, Emma Coronel, with whom he has been banned from having any direct contact or communication, attended court.

Defence opening statements are set to continue today.

© AFP 2018 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Black lace thong held up in the Dáil as TD raises controversial rape trial comments
    68,899  0
    2
    		Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    45,742  52
    3
    		'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal
    36,147  41
    Fora
    1
    		Irish entrepreneur Oisin Hanrahan got a $4m-plus share windfall from the sale of Handy
    454  0
    2
    		Ireland's a post-Brexit paradise for EU staff in the UK - but many are priced out of the move
    240  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    35,108  11
    2
    		No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    33,444  28
    3
    		'Tá mo chuid déanta' - Kerry great Ó Sé brings football playing career to an end
    28,840  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'I was terrified of my own voice:' GBBO's Kim-Joy on life with severe social anxiety
    6,266  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    5,027  3
    3
    		Stila got caught out photoshopping their models, in what seems to be a growing trend for brands
    4,955  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    New handheld devices will help gardaí identify uninsured drivers
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    EU
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    Calls for Taoiseach to brief party leaders on Brexit state-of-play as talks enter the 'endgame'
    Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'
    RTÉ
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    Poll reveals 62% of people in Northern Ireland believe a united Ireland more likely post-Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie