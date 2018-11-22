This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city

The State Pathologist has been informed of the deaths.

By Adam Daly Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 2:33 PM
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

AN ELDERLY COUPLE have been found dead at a house outside Kilkenny city. 

The cause of death has not yet been established and the State Pathologist has been informed of the deaths.

Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s.

The alarm was raised by family members at approximately 7pm yesterday evening. It’s understood they may have been in the house a number of days.

A garda spokesman said: “Both bodies remain at the scene which was preserved overnight by Gardaí. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the house. The office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified of the deaths.

“The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation in the case.”

Local sources say post-mortem examinations will determine the course of the investigation, but early indications suggest no foul play was involved in the couple’s deaths.

Adam Daly
