Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a fire on Christmas Eve morning that broke out at a hospital on Dublin’s southside.

The man, who was in his 80s, passed away from injuries sustained in the fire which started at approximately 5:30am on 24 December at a ward at St. Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin 6.

According to the HSE, the fire was contained to one room and several patients are now being treated for injuries.

“As a result of the incident, three individuals were transferred to St James’s Hospital and two individuals were transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment,” the HSE has said in a statement.

“Tragically, one patient who was transferred to St James’s Hospital for treatment, has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the fire.”

“The Hospital would like to extend its sincere sympathies to the family. The incident will be investigated by the Hospital and the relevant authorities.”

An Garda Síochána are now investigating the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious at this time, and health watchdog HIQA has been notified of the incident, according to a spokesperson.