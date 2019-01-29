Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers

The items bought by the elderly woman. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN CORK have issued fraud advice to the public after an elderly woman was pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators, seven power washers and assorted tools for which she had no use and did not want.

According to An Garda Síochána, the suspects ‘cold called’ to the Bantry woman’s home recently, uninvited, and made her feel pressurised into paying an “extortionate price” for the assorted items.

The elderly woman, who lives alone, then handed over a substantial amount of money made up of several cheques, most of which were cancelled before being cashed.

In a statement today, gardaí appealed to anyone who may also have been a victim of such a crime to contact any Garda Station.

“Gardaí are also asking that people make elderly family members, neighbours or friends aware of the incident and the crime prevention advice from An Garda Síochána.”

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station this morning, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Tony Davis described the incident as “a heinous crime that was committed as it targets the more vulnerable members of our communities.”

“If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders doing the rounds, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.”

Davis has advised people that if they suspect people calling to their door are not who they claim to be to “tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.”

“If you are answering the door to ‘cold callers’, apply the chain or door limiter before opening the door,” David has advised.

“I would also ask that if anyone feels like they, or someone they know has been a victim of being sold goods for extortionate prices, or paid for a service that was not carried out, to call any Garda station and report the matter.”

The gardaí also advise people to ask for a brochure or documentation in order to carry out checks on ‘cold callers’ and to verify their credibility – this documentation should include a contact number and a V.A.T registered number – and to never engage a person who insists on a cash payment.

The investigation into the Bantry incident is currently before the courts. Charges have been made. Under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, a person guilty of deception, on indictment, can face a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.