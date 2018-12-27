This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Future Irish elections and referendums will be overseen by a new Electoral Commission

A public consultation on what structure and responsibilities the Commission will have has been launched today.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
24 minutes ago 315 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4406220
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE GOVERNMENT IS to establish an independent Electoral Commission to oversee future elections and referendums. 

The setting up of an Electoral Commission has been mooted for some time by the government, with the Referendum Commission recommending a permanent body be set up in each of its reports.

A public consultation on what structure and responsibilities the Commission will have has been launched today. 

An Oireachtas Committee in 2016 recommended that the new Commission would take charge of key functions such as the oversight of elections and referendums, the register of political parties and the register of electors, as well as the monitoring of political spending and donations and election spending. 

It is envisaged that the role of the Standards in Public Office (Sipo), as well as the Referendum Commission, will be folded into the new Commission. 

“Up there with Seanad reform, this is a chestnut that needs to be grasped,” said Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan.

The minister said four options are up for consideration:

  • the first – that there be no change;
  • the second option – that the Commission is initially set up on a non-statutory basis;
  • and the third option – that the government opts to establish it on a full statutory basis giving it limited powers.
  • The fourth option is for a full statutory body with all functions transferred over. 

The estimated costs for these proposals ranges from €3.3 million up front, with additional yearly costs of 1.8 million to €2 million each year. This cost does not include the funding that is already dedicated to Sipo, as well as the Referendum Commission, which would be folded into the Commission. 

The minister said the new agency would have a role to play in setting the standards for online political adverts. It would also carry out national research into all elections and referendums held in Ireland. 

The public consultation is open until 15 March, with a report due after three months. 

Depending what option is selected, it’s predicted the roll out of such a Commission could take up to two years as legislation will need to be drafted and passed.

The minister said he hopes that the non-statutory body could be set up in 2019, with laws to follow to put it on a statutory basis afterwards, adding that reports about such a move have recommended that any changes be brought in on a phased basis, so as not to undermine the trust people have in the electoral system. 

The latest report on changes also suggests that the 1997 legislation which governs the logging of politicians interests, such as property and shares, should be reviewed.

Sipo has made similar recommendations that the law should be reviewed and updated, and this is something the new Commission could carry out, added the minister.

The public consultation on the new Commission is open until 15 March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    90,195  55
    2
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    46,565  65
    3
    		Five arrested over illegally operated scrambler bikes in Christmas Day crackdown
    38,355  63
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    40  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    53,461  83
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    34,829  16
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    31,843  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    9,007  0
    2
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    7,659  1
    3
    		Here's why Donald Trump's 'Santa' question was such an agonising moment
    4,368  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    CHRISTMAS
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie