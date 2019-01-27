Thousands of homes and businesses without power across the country following night of high winds

A map showing areas where power is down across the country.

ESB IS WORKING to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the country following a night of high winds.

Latest information from the PowerCheck service shows widespread outages in areas across the country.

The ESB said it had crews working to restore power in affected areas.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford was issued for last night and remains in place until 9am this morning.

AA Roadwatch reported widespread fallen trees and debris on roads across the country – particularly in western coastal counties – last night.

In the Rathdrum/ Kilmagig area of Wicklow, close to 1,300 electricity users are currently without power.

In Donegal – in the Kinclassagh area – close to 700 users are without power, while over 400 are without electricity in Glengoogle in Tipperary.

Thousands of others remain without power in counties across Ireland.

This morning will remain windy but northwest winds will gradually ease through the day.

According to Met Éireann, it will be a cold day with sunny spells and just a few showers, but these may turn wintry over higher ground.

Top temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees are forecast.