This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands of homes and businesses without power across the country following night of high winds

The ESB said it had crews working to restore power in affected areas.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 12,477 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4461842
A map showing areas where power is down across the country.
Image: ESB
A map showing areas where power is down across the country.
A map showing areas where power is down across the country.
Image: ESB

ESB IS WORKING to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the country following a night of high winds. 

Latest information from the PowerCheck service shows widespread outages in areas across the country.

The ESB said it had crews working to restore power in affected areas. 

A Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford was issued for last night and remains in place until 9am this morning. 

AA Roadwatch reported widespread fallen trees and debris on roads across the country – particularly in western coastal counties – last night. 

In the Rathdrum/ Kilmagig area of Wicklow, close to 1,300 electricity users are currently without power. 

In Donegal – in the Kinclassagh area – close to 700 users are without power, while over 400 are without electricity in Glengoogle in Tipperary. 

Thousands of others remain without power in counties across Ireland. 

This morning will remain windy but northwest winds will gradually ease through the day.

According to Met Éireann, it will be a cold day with sunny spells and just a few showers, but these may turn wintry over higher ground. 

Top temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees are forecast. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The shop meant everything': Beloved local greengrocer shuts down after 55 years in business
    101,017  58
    2
    		Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    52,313  9
    3
    		'We never want to see a border': Protesters warn against a hard border Brexit with mock checkpoint
    36,741  105
    Fora
    1
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    305  0
    2
    		Why Parkpnp's founder is changing his plans for the US – and opening a wine and 'cronut' bar
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Clare, Mayo v Roscommon, Dublin v Carlow - Saturday GAA match tracker
    83,017  26
    2
    		'His heart is with Ireland' - Bayern Munich teenager Johansson commits international future
    52,119  32
    3
    		The astonishing demise of the Irish coach who promoted boxing's richest fight...and world peace
    32,963  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Body Coach is scarlet over the reaction to his dishes on last night's Late Late
    10,214  1
    2
    		Hozier reminded the nation just how shameful it is be to labelled 'no craic'
    9,183  1
    3
    		Save or splurge: 10 of the chicest shirt dresses the highstreet has to offer
    8,669  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    HEALTH
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie