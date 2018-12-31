This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes major step towards White House bid

Warren is a fierce critic of Donald Trump.

By AFP Monday 31 Dec 2018, 3:11 PM
19 minutes ago 1,648 Views 6 Comments
ew Senator Elizabeth Warren Source: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH Warren — a fierce critic of US President Donald Trump — today took a major step towards a likely run for president, seeking to upset the incumbent Republican in 2020.

Warren, who has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013, is a progressive Democrat. The 69-year-old said she was launching an exploratory committee for president, which would help her raise funds early in the campaign cycle.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” she said in a video message on Twitter.

“How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie, and they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice.

“Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, and take care of themselves and the people they love,” Warren said.

That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me.

Warren has been a frequent sparring partner for Trump, who has repeatedly mocked her claim to have Native American heritage by calling her Pocahontas.

Pocahontas was a Native American woman who lived in the 17th century and is known in US history for her encounters with colonial settlers in Jamestown, in what is now Virginia.

© AFP 2019 

AFP

COMMENTS (6)

