UK girl (4) receives award for helping to save mother with 999 call

A FOUR-YEAR-old girl has received a special certificate by South Western Ambulance Service in England, after she raised the alarm and called an ambulance when her mother became ill.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn Wright dialled 999 when her mother Charlene began to have a seizure.

In a section of the call released by the ambulance service, Kaitlyn can be heard telling the operator that her mother had a fit and she “needed to look after her”.

She was able to direct the ambulance to their home by telling them to go “down the big hill and up the other side”.

Emergency services were able to reach their home in Dorset, and give treatment to Charlene and she has since made a recovery.

Kaitlyn was presented with the special certificate today for her quick-thinking in getting help for her mother.

Charlene told the Dorset Echo: “I just can’t explain how very proud I am of Kaitlyn. It was quite scary for Kaitlyn to see me have a fit but she was so calm and chilled about it.”

The mother and daughter visit the control centre for the ambulance service yesterday, where they were reunited with the 999 call handler Jess Hodkinson.

She said: “When I took the call I was quite surprised because she had such a little voice so I knew she was a young child.