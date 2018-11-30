This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
UK girl (4) receives award for helping to save mother with 999 call

Kaitlyn Wright was able to direct emergency services to their home in Dorset.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Nov 2018, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 5,683 Views 10 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/susana valera
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/susana valera

A FOUR-YEAR-old girl has received a special certificate by South Western Ambulance Service in England, after she raised the alarm and called an ambulance when her mother became ill.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn Wright dialled 999 when her mother Charlene began to have a seizure.

In a section of the call released by the ambulance service, Kaitlyn can be heard telling the operator that her mother had a fit and she “needed to look after her”. 

She was able to direct the ambulance to their home by telling them to go “down the big hill and up the other side”. 

Emergency services were able to reach their home in Dorset, and give treatment to Charlene and she has since made a recovery.

Kaitlyn was presented with the special certificate today for her quick-thinking in getting help for her mother. 

Charlene told the Dorset Echo: “I just can’t explain how very proud I am of Kaitlyn. It was quite scary for Kaitlyn to see me have a fit but she was so calm and chilled about it.”

The mother and daughter visit the control centre for the ambulance service yesterday, where they were reunited with the 999 call handler Jess Hodkinson.

She said: “When I took the call I was quite surprised because she had such a little voice so I knew she was a young child.

I had to adapt what I was saying to her so she understood what I was asking her. For example, I had to ask if the casualty was pregnant so I asked Kaitlyn if her mummy had a baby in her tummy. But she was very brave and confident he knew what to say and what to do.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

