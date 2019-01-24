Emiliano Sala: Search resumes for missing footballer

Tributes placed outside Cardiff City Football Club Source: PA Wire/PA Images

GUERNSEY POLICE HAVE commenced the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala after the plane he was flying in disappeared at sea on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Argentine footballer had sent relatives a message shortly before taking off saying the plane looked like it was “going to fall apart”.

Objects have been found in the water while police on the British island of Guernsey, which sits off the north coast of France, have warned that there is little chance of finding him and that the footballer is presumed dead.

Guernsey police tweeted this morning saying that they were recommencing their search using a Channel Islands Air Search plane to conduct a search of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, the north coast of Jersey and finally back over Sark.

This follows what police described yesterday as “an intensive search using multiple aircraft and one lifeboat over the last nine hours”.

24th January

7.50am update.



We are commencing a coastal search using be Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark.



Further information released when available — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 24, 2019

Meanwhile, tributes to Sala are being left at Cardiff City Football Club. The Argentinian striker had just signed a three-and-a-half-year contract two days before he went missing.

Sala began his footballing career at French club Bordeaux, who he joined in 2010, and had loan spells at other French clubs including Orleans, Niort and Caen.

He joined Nantes in 2015 for €1 million and had scored 42 Ligue 1 goals in three and a half seasons at the Stade de la Beaujoire.