Cardiff football team's new record signing feared to have been onboard missing plane

Emiliano Sala is said to have been onboard an aircraft that went missing across the English Channel.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 9:40 AM
33 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago

Nantes v Rennes - Ligue 1 - Stade de la Beaujoire Source: Anthony Bibard/Imago/PA Images

BRITISH PREMIER LEAGUE club Cardiff City’s record new signing, Argentina-born striker Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel last night, police sources have told AFP.

Sala, signed by Cardiff on Saturday from French club Nantes for a club record fee of £15 million, was flying to Cardiff aboard a small plane that went missing around 20 kilometres north of the island of Guernsey.

The football team are “seeking clarification” as to what happened to the 28-year-old, BBC reported.

A statement from police on Guernsey, a British island just off the coast of France, said lifeboats and helicopters had searched for several hours for the plane, which had two people on board, without success.

“The search was terminated at 2am, with all search and rescue assets being stood down, due to strengthening winds, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility,” the statement said.

Helicopters from the British and French coastguard joined renewed efforts this morning to find the plane which is thought to have crashed.

Sala, 28, who had been at Nantes since 2016 and had scored 12 league goals this season, had signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with relegation-threatened Cardiff subject to receiving international clearance.

When he put pen to paper at Cardiff on Saturday, he said in a statement: “I’m very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can’t wait to start training, meet my new team-mates and get down to work.

“For me it feels special (to be the club’s record signing). I have come here wanting to work and to help my team-mates and the club.”

© – AFP 2019 

More as we get it…

AFP

