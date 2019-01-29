This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Readers vote confessional essay collection Notes to Self the best Irish book of 2018

The book, written by Emilie Pine, was published by Tramp Press.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,021 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4465854
Emilie Pine with her award at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this year.
Image: Patrick Bolger
Emilie Pine with her award at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this year.
Emilie Pine with her award at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this year.
Image: Patrick Bolger

EMILIE PINE’S CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED book of essays Notes to Self has been named the best Irish book of 2018 by eager readers.

It was crowned An Post Irish Book of the Year 2018 by a public vote from the list of category winners announced at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards.

Previous winners of this award include Atlas of the Irish Revolution by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and Dr John Borgonovo, Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, Asking for It by Louise O’Neill, Academy Street by Mary Costello, Staring at Lakes by Michael Harding, The Spinning Heart by Donal Ryan and Solace by Belinda McKeon. 

Published by Tramp Press, the essays in Notes to Self focus on Pine’s life, touching on family and addiction, fertility, feminism, sexual violence and depression.  

Pine said today:

I’m delighted and honoured to win Irish Book of the Year. I have been so moved by the generosity and support of readers over the past six months. This award is the kind of validation a writer dreams of – of my story, and also of the vision of my incredible publishers, Tramp Press.”

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, described Notes to Self as “one of the great stories in Irish bookselling in 2018″.

“The power and honesty of Emilie’s essays have captivated readers, and it’s truly gratifying both to see her talent rewarded and to see an Irish publisher like Tramp Press receive this well-deserved recognition,” she said. 

The An Post Irish Book Awards take place every year and recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.

Catch up on all of the 2018 winners, including TheJournal.ie‘s sponsored Best Irish Published Book category, here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Landmark Dublin pizza restaurant closes its doors for the last time
    51,674  28
    2
    		People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    45,486  63
    3
    		Arlene Foster endorses 'Malthouse' proposal for alternative to Irish backstop
    37,896  73
    Fora
    1
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    136  0
    2
    		For Colm Lyon's Fire, the UK remains a key market but young fintech startups might not be so lucky
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    41,683  104
    2
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    36,671  122
    3
    		Wexford 'actively looking' for new manager and hoping to avoid another walkover this weekend
    27,574  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Ted Bundy documentary and film are now experiencing the 'You' effect
    7,638  3
    2
    		Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Fyre Fest hunz will be subpoenaed over their payments... it's The Dredge
    5,534  0
    3
    		Poll: Are you fully honest when discussing salaries and savings with your friends?
    4,074  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CAR CRASH
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    €7.5k found in a woman's boot was the proceeds of crime, High Court rules
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    GARDAí
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie