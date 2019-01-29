Readers vote confessional essay collection Notes to Self the best Irish book of 2018

Emilie Pine with her award at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this year.

Emilie Pine with her award at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this year.

EMILIE PINE’S CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED book of essays Notes to Self has been named the best Irish book of 2018 by eager readers.

It was crowned An Post Irish Book of the Year 2018 by a public vote from the list of category winners announced at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards.

Previous winners of this award include Atlas of the Irish Revolution by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and Dr John Borgonovo, Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, Asking for It by Louise O’Neill, Academy Street by Mary Costello, Staring at Lakes by Michael Harding, The Spinning Heart by Donal Ryan and Solace by Belinda McKeon.

Published by Tramp Press, the essays in Notes to Self focus on Pine’s life, touching on family and addiction, fertility, feminism, sexual violence and depression.

Pine said today:

I’m delighted and honoured to win Irish Book of the Year. I have been so moved by the generosity and support of readers over the past six months. This award is the kind of validation a writer dreams of – of my story, and also of the vision of my incredible publishers, Tramp Press.”

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, described Notes to Self as “one of the great stories in Irish bookselling in 2018″.

“The power and honesty of Emilie’s essays have captivated readers, and it’s truly gratifying both to see her talent rewarded and to see an Irish publisher like Tramp Press receive this well-deserved recognition,” she said.

The An Post Irish Book Awards take place every year and recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.

Catch up on all of the 2018 winners, including TheJournal.ie‘s sponsored Best Irish Published Book category, here.