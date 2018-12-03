NYPD recovers ring that fell down grate after proposal

POLICE IN NEW York have recovered an engagement ring that fell down a grate in Times Square.

CCTV footage of a newly-engaged British couple trying to retrieve the ring went viral after being shared by the NYPD at the weekend.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018 Source: NYPD NEWS /Twitter

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony called the police after the incident and officers were able to jar the grate open with a crowbar. However, after looking for over two hours, they were unable to locate the ring.

Drennan had proposed in Central Park a few hours beforehand and the ring, which was too big, slipped off Anthony’s finger.

“We were walking back to the hotel. I can still visualise the ring. Bouncing once … bouncing twice and then it was gone…

“In the end, we had no choice but to walk away and try to enjoy the rest of our weekend,” Drennan told BBC News.

John Drennan and Daniella Anthony before the ring went missing. Source: NYPD/Twitter

The couple had returned to England when a friend alerted them to the fact that the NYPD had since found the ring – and cleaned it.

Arrangements are now being made to return it to the couple.

“We are so thankful to everyone – especially the New York Police Department and everyone who shared our story,” they said.