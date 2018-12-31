This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Britain and France to step up English Channel patrols after spike in migrant crossings

Both countries are to increase surveillance patrols and target trafficking gangs.

By AFP Monday 31 Dec 2018, 1:18 PM
42 minutes ago 1,330 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418559
A UK Border Force RIB on patrol in Dover Harbour.
Image: PA Images
A UK Border Force RIB on patrol in Dover Harbour.
A UK Border Force RIB on patrol in Dover Harbour.
Image: PA Images

BRITAIN AND FRANCE have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation over a spike in migrants trying to cross the English Channel, the UK’s Home Office has confirmed.

In the coming weeks, the two countries will increase surveillance patrols and focus on measures to dismantle trafficking gangs and improve awareness about the dangers of sea crossings in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

“The UK and France will build on our joint efforts to deter illegal migration — protecting our borders and human life,” said Britain’s Home Office minister Sajid Javid, after speaking on the phone with French counterpart Christophe Castaner. 

Attempts to cross the English Channel have been increasing since October, with authorities on both sides struggling to stop them. 

Javid, who has previously said the rise is being treated as a “major incident”, has faced criticism from the opposition and from within his own party for responding too slowly.  

“More than 200 migrants have arrived on the Kent coast in small craft in the past two months. The scale of the problem is unprecedented,” Charlie Elphicke, the MP for Dover on the southeast coast of England, told the Daily Mail. 

A particular increase in arrivals has been recorded over the Christmas period, with British authorities finding 43 people in English waters on Christmas Day and 26 December. 

On Thursday, British border officials found 23 Iranians in three locations in Kent on England’s southeast coast, hours after French maritime authorities intercepted 11 migrants in a small boat near Sangatte. 

Yesterday, authorities intercepted six Iranians near Kingsdown beach in Dover and today Sky News is reporting that eight people arrived on a boat near Greatstone in Kent. 

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		CCTV video shows Parkland school shooter telling student to leave before the massacre
    64,476  63
    2
    		Here's what the CEOs in some of Ireland's top companies earn
    56,788  51
    3
    		Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    46,907  29
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    692  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    42,816  34
    2
    		'Did I fulfil my potential? Did I miss something? As a coach, I'm determined to be the best I can be'
    27,860  6
    3
    		Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    26,541  84
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A ranking of the 15 very worst properties we spotted on the Dublin rental market in 2018
    11,817  1
    2
    		5 small ways to make January less shite than it usually is
    5,803  3
    3
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    4,560  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Lion kills young worker in US conservation park
    Cyber attack delays printing and delivery of major US newspapers
    GARDAí
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Man dies after crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    DUBLIN
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Port Tunnel reopens after being blocked by 'yellow vest' protesters
    Motorcyclist speeding at 198km/h among hundreds of drivers caught by gardaí yesterday
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie