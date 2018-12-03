English language teachers left without wages amid reports of school's 'snap closure'

AN ENGLISH LANGUAGE school in Dublin is expected to close after staff were left unpaid on Friday.

Trade union Unite is meeting with staff from the Grafton College in Portobello today after what it described as a “snap closure” of the college.

Teacher Leon Vaughan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that they are now looking for an indication of what – if anything – will be put in place for them now.

At a meeting with management last night, he said the emotional impact of the situation on impacted staff was clear.

“You could see it on their faces. Dangling pianos hanging over their heads – rent, children, single parents…”

We are committed professionals with families; this is not a summer job and we’re left with nothing.

He said teachers will not be participating in classes for the final two weeks of the term.

Roy Hassey, Unite regional organiser, told TheJournal.ie that despite last night’s meeting, staff are “still in the dark” about whether or not they will be paid the wages they are owed before Christmas.

Marketing English in Ireland (MEI), a representative association for English language schools, said it has been informed of “trading difficulties” for the college.

MEI member schools have arrangements in place for the protection of learners; in the event of the closure of a school which is an MEI member, other MEI members will automatically offer places to displaced students to ensure they can complete their studies for the duration of the course for which they have registered and paid.

“All impacted Grafton College students are already in Ireland and are registered and attending classes at Grafton College. Arrangements will be put in place by MEI to ensure all students are enabled to complete their studies.”

Attempts to contact management at the school this morning were unsuccessful.