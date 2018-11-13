Police arrest man (20s) on suspicion of murder after woman (50s) found dead in Enniskillen home

DETECTIVES IN THE North have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Enniskillen.

Pauline Kilkenny was discovered at her home in the Cornacully Road area this afternoon.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in custody at this time.

Lead investigator detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: “The victim’s body was discovered in her home by her sister at around 1pm today after concerns had been raised when she didn’t turn up at work.

“Contents of the victim’s handbag and her car had also been removed from the property. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating this as murder.